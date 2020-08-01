How To Play PUBG Mobile With Controller? Step-by-step Guide To Use Controller For PUBG

Tencent Games has been dominating the mobile gaming experience with its multiplayer popular games, PUBG mobile and Call Of Duty mobile. Players from all over the globe have been on this game since the lockdown began. The players have been constantly asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been trying different techniques like using rigs, controllers and even PC emulators to master the game. Read more about PUBG Mobile.

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In PUBG Mobile? Learn Which Is Best FPS Settings

Also Read | PUBG Mobile New Policy For India: What Is The New Privacy Policy For Indian Players?

How to Play PUBG Mobile with a controller?

A number of players have been asking how to play PUBG mobile with controllers. Tencent Games have been trying to keep their gameplay fair thus have decided to match such players with each other. They also tweeted that players using mobile will not be matched with `other opponents using controllers or emulators. But there are still ways to play the game with a controller. Here are steps to play PUBG Mobile with a controller

Download an app called Octopus

Choose the device to connect and play PUBG Mobile with (Gamepad, Keyboard, Mouse)

Click on connect the device

A small instruction pad will show how to connect your gamepad with your phone

And then launch PUBG Mobile with the Octopus

Players can also customize their gamepad controls according to their liking

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge Winners And Overall Standings

More about PUBG Mobile

The makers also brought in a new map for the classic mode called LIVIK. It is a 2km x 2km map that can take up to 52 players. Using this map will help the players to experience quicker and much faster gameplay. This map has been created based on actual locations in Northern Europe. It includes a number of different locations like such as a rain forest, desert, waterfall, and snowfield. Along with the map, the makers also introduced a couple of new weapons for the game. Apart from the new map, PUBG Mobile also introduced their Season 14 which has been creating much hype amongst the gaming community.

The Season 13 of PUBG Mobile has ended and the players have been loving the new season. The theme is supposed to be “Spark the Flame” and it has also introduced a number of different skins and other cosmetics to PUBG Mobile Season 14. Here are some new skins for characters and weapons.

AVM Tyrant Set

Butcher of Stalberg

I am Rose outfit

M416 AVM Tyrant Skin

S1897

M24 Diamond tier

Dacia skin

Minibus skin

New Aeroplane set

Also Read | PUBG Users In India: How Many People Play PUBG And What Is Its Lifetime Revenue?

Also Read | How To Leave A Clan In PUBG Mobile? Easy Step-by-step Guide To Leave Your Clan