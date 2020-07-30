PMWL Super Weekend Schedule For Week 3 Day 3, East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is gearing for its last and final Super Weekend action. After an intense Week 3 League Play action, the 16 top teams of the week in the East and West Zone respectively play 15 matches in a single lobby format, trying to make the final 16 in the overall standings, and thereby secure their qualification to the finals.

PMWL 2020 points table

Here are the daily leaderboard week 2 day 3 and overall of the super weekend PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@realbigetron & @RRQathena holding the top 2 spots in the overall while @MegastarsEsport had an outstanding day with 2 chicken dinners! This concludes week 2! pic.twitter.com/EblkRxoT1l — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 26, 2020

Here are the daily leaderboard week 2 day 3 and overall of the super weekend PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL@Cloud9 takes back the number one spot on the overall leaderboard! This concludes week 2 and teams will be preparing for week 3 going into the two days league play. pic.twitter.com/KvPNOC7SQj — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 27, 2020

PMWL Super Weekend 3 schedule

A total of 15 matches (5 matches every day) will be played between Friday and Sunday. At the end of Super Weekend 3, the top 16 teams in the overall Super Weekend standings will qualify for the League Finals.

PMWL Week 3 Day 3: Friday, July 31, 2020

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

PMWL Week 3 Day 4: Saturday, August 1, 2020

PMWL Week 3 Day 5: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Matches will start at 5:30 PM and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone respectively.

PMWL Super Weekend East Zone teams

Bigetron RA

King of Gamers Club

Morph Team

U Level Up Esports

TSM-Entity

GXR Celtz

Team Secret

Orange Rock

Box Gaming

RRQ Athena

TeamIND

MegaStars

Yoodo Gank

T1

Valdus The Murder

NovaGodlike

PMWL Super Weekend West Zone teams

Futbolist

Nova Esports

Team Queso

UDRKillers

Loops Esports

Pittsburgh Knights

B4 Esports

Team Umbra

Yalla Esports

Headquarters

Wildcard Gaming

KoninaPower

DreamEaters

Tempo Storm

Frag Machines

Team Unique

FreeStyle and NoChanceTeam have been knocked out of PMWL 2020 East Zone after they failed to qualify for Super Weekend 3. Both teams finished last weekend outside the qualification places. In the West Zone, KHK Esports and Swat69 have been eliminated. The former failed to even make a single Super Weekend appearance.

The rest 18 teams are still in contention for the finals. PMWL 2020 has a combined prize pool of $425,000 in each of the zones. The winner will be rewarded $100,000. The MVP of the tournament will take home a $10,000 cash prize.

PMWL live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. Streaming for Indian users will be on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels.

