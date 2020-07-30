Last Updated:

PMWL Super Weekend Schedule For Week 3 Day 3, East And West Teams

A look at the PMWL Super Weekend schedule (PMWL Week 3 Day 3), participating teams in the East and West Zone and the overall leaderboard.

Sujay Chakraborty
PMWL Super Weekend Schedule

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is gearing for its last and final Super Weekend action. After an intense Week 3 League Play action, the 16 top teams of the week in the East and West Zone respectively play 15 matches in a single lobby format, trying to make the final 16 in the overall standings, and thereby secure their qualification to the finals. 

PMWL 2020 points table

PMWL Super Weekend 3 schedule

A total of 15 matches (5 matches every day) will be played between Friday and Sunday. At the end of Super Weekend 3, the top 16 teams in the overall Super Weekend standings will qualify for the League Finals. 

PMWL Week 3 Day 3: Friday, July 31, 2020

  • Match 1: Erangel
  • Match 2: Vikendi
  • Match 3: Miramar
  • Match 4: Sanhok
  • Match 5: Erangel

PMWL Week 3 Day 4: Saturday, August 1, 2020

PMWL Week 3 Day 5: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Matches will start at 5:30 PM and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone respectively.

PMWL Super Weekend East Zone teams

  • Bigetron RA
  • King of Gamers Club
  • Morph Team
  • U Level Up Esports
  • TSM-Entity
  • GXR Celtz
  • Team Secret
  • Orange Rock
  • Box Gaming
  • RRQ Athena
  • TeamIND
  • MegaStars
  • Yoodo Gank
  • T1
  • Valdus The Murder
  • NovaGodlike

PMWL Super Weekend West Zone teams

  • Futbolist
  • Nova Esports
  • Team Queso
  • UDRKillers
  • Loops Esports
  • Pittsburgh Knights
  • B4 Esports
  • Team Umbra
  • Yalla Esports
  • Headquarters
  • Wildcard Gaming
  • KoninaPower
  • DreamEaters
  • Tempo Storm
  • Frag Machines
  • Team Unique

FreeStyle and NoChanceTeam have been knocked out of PMWL 2020 East Zone after they failed to qualify for Super Weekend 3. Both teams finished last weekend outside the qualification places. In the West Zone, KHK Esports and Swat69 have been eliminated. The former failed to even make a single Super Weekend appearance.

The rest 18 teams are still in contention for the finals. PMWL 2020 has a combined prize pool of $425,000 in each of the zones. The winner will be rewarded $100,000. The MVP of the tournament will take home a $10,000 cash prize. 

PMWL live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. Streaming for Indian users will be on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. 

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)

