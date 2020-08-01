PMWL Super Weekend Standings On Week 3 Day 3 For East And West Teams

Action from the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is coming thick and fast for the teams. The top teams will be looking to make it to the top of the PMWL Super Weekend standings to make their way to the finals. Here's a look at the PMWL Super Weekend standings, PMWL Super Weekend results and PMWL 2020 points table update.

PMWL Super Weekend standings: PMWL Super Weekend West

After the matches from Week 3 Day 3 of the PMWL Super Weekend West drew to a close, Loops Esports sit top of the PMWL table for the west region, with 442 points and five Chicken Dinners. In the PMWL 2020 points table, they are followed by Cloud9 with 416 points. The latest PMWL Super Weekend results put Tempo Storm in third place with 388 points. Here are how the PMWL Super Weekend standings look after the latest round of PMWL Super Weekend results.

Loops Esports - 442 points (199 kills) Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills) Tempo Storm - 388 points (165 kills) Futbolist - 360 points (163 kills) Pittsburgh Knights - 333 points (126 kills) Wildcard Gaming - 325 points (137 kills) B4 Esports - 324 points (131 kills) DreamEaters - 323 points (126 kills) Team Unique - 303 points (123 kills) KoninaPower - 268 points (96 kills) Team Queso - 253 points (99 kills) Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills) Nova Esports - 231 points (85 kills) Team Umbra - 222 points (76 kills) Yalla Esports - 219 points (94 kills) UDRKillers - 137 points (40 kills) SWAT69 - 59 points (23 kills) Frag Machines - 27 points (11 kills) Headquarters - 17 points (8 kills)

PMWL Super Weekend standings: PMWL Super Weekend East

The PMWL Super Weekend results in the PMWL Super Weekend East leg saw RRQ Athena end the day at the top of the leaderboard with 406 points and three chicken dinners. They were followed by Bigetron RA in second place in the PMWL Super Weekend East rankings with 397, with Box Gaming on 372 points rounding off the top 3. Here are how the PMWL Super Weekend standings look after the latest round of PMWL Super Weekend results.

RRQ Athena - 406 points (186 kills) Bigetron RA - 397 points (162 kills) Box Gaming - 372 points (136 kills) King of Gamers Club - 368 points (147 kills) GXR Celtz - 355 points (127 kills) MegaStars - 349 points (126 kills) Team Secret - 348 points (149 kills) TSM-Entity - 320 points (134 kills) T1 - 285 points (103 kills) Valdus The Murder - 278 points (115 kills) Orange Rock - 267 points (115 kills) SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills) TeamIND - 215 points (93 kills) Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills) Yoodo Gank - 183 points (58 kills) U Level Up Esports - 134 points (48 kills) Free Style - 99 points (37 kills) NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills) Morph Team - 23 points (7 kills) NovaGodlike - 22 points (9 kills)

Image Courtesy: instagram/esportspubgmobile