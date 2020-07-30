PMWL 2020: All Qualified Teams From East And West For Super Weekend 3

PUBG MOBILE World League is heading for its last weekend showdown before the finals. 16 teams from the East and West respectively will battle it out one final time in order to secure their spot as one of the finalists. The last couple of days were a surprising turn of events for both zones. Here's a recap of PMWL League Play Week 3 and the teams that qualified to PMWL 2020 Super Weekend 3:

PMWL East

Team FreeStyle, Reject Scarlet, NoChanceTeam and SynerGE failed to qualify for Super Weekend 3. For FreeStyle and NoChanceTeam, their PMWL 2020 journey is over after both teams ended the last weekend outside the qualifying places and will not be contesting this week. Meanwhile, on the back of some impressive performances, Morph Team and Nova GodLike will be making playing their first Super Weekend of the tournament.

Both teams, however, will need some strong performances in order to crack the top 16 in three days. The rest of the lobby remains the same.

1. Bigetron RA - 114 points (49 kills)

2. King of Gamers Club - 103 points (39 kills)

3. Morph Team - 102 points (33 kills)

4. U Level Up Esports - 90 points (34 kills)

5. TSM-Entity - 89 points (46 kills)

6. GXR Celtz - 88 points (30 kills)

7. Team Secret - 81 points (35 kills)

8. Orange Rock - 80 points (29 kills)

9. Box Gaming - 77 points (27 kills)

10. RRQ Athena - 76 points (27 kills)

11. TeamIND - 72 points (28 kills)

12. MegaStars - 70 points (28 kills)

13. Yoodo Gank - 59 points (20 kills)

14. T1 - 57 points (14 kills)

15. Valdus The Murder - 54 points (24 kills)

16. NovaGodlike - 47 points (19 kills)

PMWL West

Super Weekend leaders Cloud9 surprisingly failed to qualify this week after they fell to a dismal 18th at the end of Week 3 Day 2. However, with 416 points to their name, Cloud9 has done enough to secure their qualification to the finals. Alpha Legends, KHK Esports and Swat69 will also be missing the weekend's action. The latter two have been eliminated from PMWL 2020 West Zone.

1. Futbolist - 137 points (68 kills)

2. Nova Esports - 102 points (40 kills)

3. Team Queso - 98 points (48 kills)

4. UDRKillers - 95 points (38 kills)

5. Loops Esports - 94 points (40 kills)

6. Pittsburgh Knights - 87 points (39 kills)

7. B4 Esports - 87 points (33 kills)

8. Team Umbra - 85 points (26 kills)

9. Yalla Esports - 79 points (30 kills)

10. Headquarters - 75 points (29 kills)

11. Wildcard Gaming - 73 points (38 kills)

12. KoninaPower - 72 points (24 kills)

13. DreamEaters - 60 points (22 kills)

14. Tempo Storm - 59 points (27 kills)

15. Frag Machines - 58 points (15 kills)

16. Team Unique - 47 points (17 kills)

PMWL Super Weekend 3 is scheduled for July 31 to August 2. A total of 15 matches will be played over a span of three days in a single lobby format. At the end of the weekend, the top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will qualify for the League Finals, scheduled for August 6 to 9. Live streaming is will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. Matches will start at 5:30 PM and 11:30 PM IST for the East and West Zone respectively.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter Handle)