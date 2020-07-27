PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 5

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is entering its third and final week of the League Stage. After the conclusion of Super Weekend 2, teams in the first half of the points table have almost secured their qualification to the Finals. Meanwhile, for teams hovering near the bottom, Week 3 League Play and the subsequent Super Weekend will define their participation in the League Finals. Here are the PMWL Super Weekend standings after Weel 2 Day 5:
Also Read | PMWL League Play Standings, Week 2 Day 2 Results, East And West Leaderboard
PMCO 2019 Global champions Bigetron RA ended Week 2 as the leader in the East. With four Chicken Dinners to their name, the Indonesian side accumulated 367 points. RRQ Athena and Box Gaming round off the top three with 329 and 312 points, respectively.
|Team
|WWCD
|Total Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Bigetron RA
|4
|151
|367
|2
|RRQ Athena
|2
|152
|329
|3
|Box Gaming
|2
|121
|312
|4
|MegaStars
|4
|110
|311
|5
|GXR Celtz
|2
|110
|300
|6
|King of Gamers Club
|0
|120
|293
|7
|Team Secret
|2
|120
|283
|8
|TSM-Entity
|3
|106
|259
|9
|Valdus The Murder
|2
|105
|245
|10
|SynerGE
|2
|92
|241
|11
|T1
|2
|81
|239
|12
|Orange Rock
|1
|97
|233
|13
|Reject Scarlet
|0
|74
|187
|14
|TeamIND
|0
|79
|185
|15
|Yoodo Gank
|3
|51
|161
|16
|U Level Up Esports
|1
|35
|103
|17
|Free Style
|0
|37
|99
|18
|NoChanceTeam
|0
|32
|76
Also Read | PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Week 2 Format, Schedule And Live Streaming
The battle for supremacy in the West is between Cloud9 and Loops Esports. Courtesy of their consistent placings and a decent 146 kills, the former ended the week on top with 416 points to its name. Loops Esports and Futbolist follow the leaders with 397 and 345 points, respectively. With 190 kills to their name, Loops Esports is the team with the most kills in PMWL 2020.
|Team
|WWCD
|Total Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Cloud9
|5
|146
|416
|2
|Loops Esports
|3
|190
|397
|3
|Futbolist
|4
|155
|345
|4
|Pittsburgh Knights
|3
|116
|300
|5
|Wildcard Gaming
|2
|126
|296
|6
|Tempo Storm
|3
|117
|282
|7
|B4 Esports
|0
|106
|275
|8
|DreamEaters
|3
|109
|271
|9
|Team Unique
|0
|107
|250
|10
|Alpha Legends
|1
|89
|244
|11
|Team Queso
|1
|87
|222
|12
|Nova Esports
|3
|78
|219
|13
|KoninaPower
|1
|83
|214
|14
|Team Umbra
|1
|54
|183
|15
|Yalla Esports
|0
|68
|164
|16
|UDRKillers
|0
|26
|93
|17
|SWAT69
|0
|23
|59
PMWL 2020 Week 3 will commence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The League Finals is scheduled for August 6-9. PMWL live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels.
Also Read | PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Date, Teams, Schedule And Prize Pool Details
Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 3