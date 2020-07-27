PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 5

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is entering its third and final week of the League Stage. After the conclusion of Super Weekend 2, teams in the first half of the points table have almost secured their qualification to the Finals. Meanwhile, for teams hovering near the bottom, Week 3 League Play and the subsequent Super Weekend will define their participation in the League Finals. Here are the PMWL Super Weekend standings after Weel 2 Day 5:

PMWL East Zone

PMCO 2019 Global champions Bigetron RA ended Week 2 as the leader in the East. With four Chicken Dinners to their name, the Indonesian side accumulated 367 points. RRQ Athena and Box Gaming round off the top three with 329 and 312 points, respectively.

Team WWCD Total Kills Total Points 1 Bigetron RA 4 151 367 2 RRQ Athena 2 152 329 3 Box Gaming 2 121 312 4 MegaStars 4 110 311 5 GXR Celtz 2 110 300 6 King of Gamers Club 0 120 293 7 Team Secret 2 120 283 8 TSM-Entity 3 106 259 9 Valdus The Murder 2 105 245 10 SynerGE 2 92 241 11 T1 2 81 239 12 Orange Rock 1 97 233 13 Reject Scarlet 0 74 187 14 TeamIND 0 79 185 15 Yoodo Gank 3 51 161 16 U Level Up Esports 1 35 103 17 Free Style 0 37 99 18 NoChanceTeam 0 32 76

PMWL West Zone

The battle for supremacy in the West is between Cloud9 and Loops Esports. Courtesy of their consistent placings and a decent 146 kills, the former ended the week on top with 416 points to its name. Loops Esports and Futbolist follow the leaders with 397 and 345 points, respectively. With 190 kills to their name, Loops Esports is the team with the most kills in PMWL 2020.

Team WWCD Total Kills Total Points 1 Cloud9 5 146 416 2 Loops Esports 3 190 397 3 Futbolist 4 155 345 4 Pittsburgh Knights 3 116 300 5 Wildcard Gaming 2 126 296 6 Tempo Storm 3 117 282 7 B4 Esports 0 106 275 8 DreamEaters 3 109 271 9 Team Unique 0 107 250 10 Alpha Legends 1 89 244 11 Team Queso 1 87 222 12 Nova Esports 3 78 219 13 KoninaPower 1 83 214 14 Team Umbra 1 54 183 15 Yalla Esports 0 68 164 16 UDRKillers 0 26 93 17 SWAT69 0 23 59

PMWL 2020 Week 3 will commence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The League Finals is scheduled for August 6-9. PMWL live streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)