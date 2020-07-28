PMWL Kill Leaders: TSM Entity Assualter Jonathan Named MVP Of Week 2

PUBG MOBILE World League Week 3 is set to begin on Tuesday, July 28. The last and final week of the PMWL 2020 Season Zero will afford teams currently at the bottom of Super Weekend a chance to make one final push to qualify for the League Finals. However, before discussing the importance of Week 3, it's paramount to take a look at the best performers from Week 2 and how teams and individual players fared with respect to their firepower.

PMWL kill leaders - East Zone

TSM Entity were arguably the most impressive team in the East Zone during Week 2 after significantly improving their game following a mediocre Week 1. After ending Week 1 at 15th place with a paltry 83 points, the Indian PUBG MOBILE team jumped up to a seventh-place finish at the end of Super Week 2. With two Chicken Dinners during the weekend and one during League Play, Entity have almost done enough to secure qualification to the finals.

When it comes to stellar offence, TSM Entity scored a total of 71 kills during the weekend. They were outpowered by current Eastern leaders Bigetron RA, who scored 78 kills during Super Weekend 2.

The accolade for MVP of the Week still goes to TSM Entity's leading fragger, Jonathan. With 33 kills to his name and damage of nearly 6,000, Jonathan blew others out of the park when it comes down to individual performances. Jonathan was also the kill leader on Week 2 Day 2 & Day 3 with 15 and 12 kills to his name respectively.

PMWL kill Leaders: West Zone

PMPL Americas 2020 champions Loops Esports continued to be the best fragging side in the West. The Brazilan side added another 100 kills this weekend to their already impressive 90 kills from last week - that's 190 kills in total. The next best in the West are Futbolosist who scored 155 kills combined.

Unsurprisingly, Loops Esports players dominated the PMWL kill leaders list for the second week running. Super Weekend 2 Day 1 began with double dominance from Loops stars with Carrilho and Dadinho notching the top two spots with 19 and 11 kills respectively. Dadinho carried on with his stellar show on Day 2 notching another 12 kills to top the charts on Day 2. Day 3, however, belonged to Cloud9's Aderr, who scored 11 kill points to take the cake on the final day of Super Weekend 3. Interestingly, no player from Loops Esports made the top five on Day 3.

