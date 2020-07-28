PUBG Users In India: How Many People Play PUBG And What Is Its Lifetime Revenue?

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround, better known as PUBG, is a popular battle royale game all around the globe. The game has constantly evolved since its inception with timely updates and new additions of features and content to add to the overall gameplay experience. The BR title has a massive following with millions of fans worldwide, however, India has been among the biggest markets for the Tencent-owned gaming platform.

PUBG users in India

According to a report from Sensor Tower, PUBG has more than 175 million installations from India alone which accounts for 24% of the total installations worldwide. The estimates clearly indicate that India is a huge market for the multiplayer battle royale game.

PUBG users in the world

The report also states that PUBG has seen a total of 734 million installations from around the world since releasing in 2017. The figure includes the total installations of PUBG and Game For Peace, the Chinese version of the battle royale title. Of the total downloads, China holds the second spot for the most downloads at 16.7%, while the third position belongs to the US with a total of 6.4% installations. It is estimated that around 227 million users log into the game every month to play the title.

PUBG - Lifetime revenue

In the first of 2020, PUBG was able to collect a worldwide revenue of around $1.3 billion, which comes to approximately ₹9,731 crores. The astonishing figure in such a short span is completely overwhelming and it takes the game's lifetime earnings up to $3 billion, which comes to approximately ₹22,457 crores.

And while India has the most number of game downloads, it isn't the biggest market when it comes to revenue generation. The game's biggest market is China, accounting for 52% of the lifetime revenue. The US accounts for 14% of revenue, followed by Japan at 5.6%.

PUBG ban in India

PUBG is still available on both the Google Play and the App Store, however, it may soon be banned by the Indian government over security concerns. There are several reports suggesting the latest ban of 47 new Chinese apps include apps like PUBG, AliExpress, Resso, Ludo World, ULike, Zili and more. However, it hasn't been confirmed at the moment

Image credits: PUBG