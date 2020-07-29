PMWL League Play Full Schedule Week 3 Day 2 For East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is gearing up for its final day of League action on Wednesday. After an intense Week 3 Day 1, the 20 teams in the East and West Zone respectively be looking to make a final push to secure their qualification to Super Weekend 3. Here's a look at the PMWL League Play schedule for Week 3 Day 2 and the overall standings after Day 1:

PMWL League Play schedule

Five matches were played among the 20 teams in their respective zones Week 3 Day 1. Indian side TSM-Entity took the top spot in the East with 69 points and 38 kills. U Level Up Esports and Morph Team rounded off the top three in East Zone. In the West, Futbolist put a dominant show to take a 50-point lead over second-placed Yalla Esports (52 points). Futbolist notched 47 kills and 2 Chicken Dinners on Day 1.

Week 3 Day 1 of the league play leaderboard and kill leaders of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL @TSM-Entity sweeping the battlegrounds and claiming that number one spot! pic.twitter.com/ORBmWFSz4X — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 28, 2020

Week 3 Day 1 of the league play leaderboard and kill leaders of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



Great showing by the teams! @FutbolistCo coming on top with 2 chicken dinners to their name. pic.twitter.com/YsxcZdUoFU — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 29, 2020

Week 3 Day 2: Wednesday, July 29

Match 1: Miramar: Groups A, B, C, D

Match 2: Erangel: Groups A, B, C, E

Match 3: Miramar: Groups A, B, D, E

Match 4: Erangel: Groups: A, C, D, E

Match 5: Miramar: Groups: B, C, D, E

The matches in the East and West Zone will start at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST, respectively.

PMWL League Play Groups

East Zone

Group A: Bigetron RA, BOX Gaming, NoChanceTeam, Free Style

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

West Zone

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Power

Group B: Konina Power, HeadQuarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops Esports, Team Queso, Yalla Esports, Nova Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile, Alpha Legends, Swat69

Group E: B4 Esports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, FRAG Machines

PMWL Super Weekend 3 is scheduled for July 31 to August 2. At the end of Super Weekend 3, the top 16 teams in the East and West Zone respectively will qualify for the League Finals. The PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

