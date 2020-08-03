PMWL Finals Schedule, Live Streaming, All Qualified Teams In East & West Zone

The PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is down to its last and final week. After three weeks of intense matches during the league stage, the 16 top teams in the East and West Zone, respectively will be competing for the top prize during the upcoming weekend. The PMWL 2020 League Finals is scheduled for August 6 to 9.

PMWL Finals Schedule/Format

The 16 teams will face each other in a single lobby format, where a total of 24 matches will be played (six every day) over a span of four days. Teams will be accumulated points based on their placement and kills during each match.

PMWL Finals schedule

Week 4 Day 1: August 6, 2020

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Miramar

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

Week 4 Day 2: August 7, 2020

Week 4 Day 3: August 8, 2020

Week 4 Day 4: August 9, 2020

Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone respectively.

PMWL 2020: Qualified teams

East Zone

Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, RRQ Athena, King of Gamers Club, Team Secret, TSM-Entity, GXR Celtz, Valdus The Murder, MegaStars, Orange Rock, T1, TeamIND, Yoodo Gank, SynerGE, U Level Up Esports and Reject Scarlet.

West Zone

Loops Esports, Wildcard Gaming, Futbolist, Tempo Storm, DreamEaters, Cloud9, B4 Esports, KoninaPower, Pittsburgh Knights, Team Queso, Team Unique, Nova Esports, Yalla Esports, Team Umbra, Alpha Legends and UDRKillers.

PMWL 2020 League Finals Prize Pool

PMWL 2020 had a combined prize pool of $850,000 ($425,000 for each zone). League Play winners Bigetron RA and Loops Esports were rewarded $50,000 for their fine stellar campaign. The winners of the League Finals will take home a $100,000 cash prize. Additionally, the MVP of the tournament will also be $10,000 richer. Here's the detailed prize distribution for the finals:

1st Place: $100,000

2nd Place: $50,000

3rd Place: $20,000

4th Place: $10,000

5th Place: $8,000

6th Place: $5,000

7th Place: $4,000

8th Place: $3,000

9th Place: $2,000

10th Place: $2,000

11th Place: $2,000

12th Place: $2,000

13th Place: $2,000

14th Place: $2,000

15th Place: $2,000

16th Place: $2,000

PMWL Finals live streaming

Live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels. Streaming for Indian users in Hindi will be on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)