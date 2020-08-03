PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 To Bring New Emotes, AKM Gun And Goldener Pharao X Suit

PUBG Mobile Season 14 has proved to be one of the most exciting seasons, introducing fans to a host of new content and features. There have been numerous leaks and rumours leading up to the Season 14 launch, and the same has been the case for the upcoming season. PUBG Mobile Season 15 is expected to release next month, however, there are already a number of leaks hinting at what you can expect for the next season.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 end date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is set to conclude on September 13, 2020, and the new season will likely release on September 15.

PUBG Mobile leaks

A few PUBG Mobile Season 15 leaks had surfaced online later in June, however, there are a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm what could be coming to the battle royale game.

New emote

A number of new emotes will be included in the new Royale Pass, although, there aren’t enough details available at the moment. There will also be a new emote called “Whistle” for free Royale Pass members.

AKM gun skin

A picture of a new AKM gun skin was recently leaked for PUBG Mobile Season 15. Now, a final look of the gun has been revealed which will be available for around 90 RP.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny

PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon will be the new 9mm submachine gun to be added in PUBG Season 15. It is one of the deadliest weapons in the game and works best for close-range combats. The PP-19 Bizon skin will be available in pink and black colour combination.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny

Grenade

There is a new colourful grenade skin that will be included in the new Battle Pass and will go for around 35 RP.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny

Goldener Pharao X Suit

The Goldener Pharao is the upcoming upgradable outfit which will be available as part of a new in-game event. The character will be upgradable until level 6. The event will also offer a bunch of other exclusive rewards to players.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny

New Karakin Map

Developers at PUBG introduced a new Karakin map to console and PC platforms. The map is similar to Miramar and has been specifically designed for only 64 players. Now, the map will finally arrive on the mobile version of the game.

Image credits: PUBG