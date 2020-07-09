PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Date, Teams, Schedule And Prize Pool Details

Players Unknown Battleground MOBILE (PUBG MOBILE) is arguably the most popular title for mobile eSports at the moment. After weeks of gruelling league stages across the globe, the top 40 teams will participate in PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero - 20 each in the Western and Eastern Zones respectively. The PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 will be held from July 10 to August 9.

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 date: PMWL schedule

The PMWL schedule is divided into four stages - Opening Weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals.

Opening weekend: July 10 to July 12

20 teams, divided into five groups will play a total of 15 matches over a span of three days.

League Stage: July 14 to July 29

The results from the Opening Weekend will be be used to determining the League stage Group Draw. Once again, the 20 teams will be divided into five groups. The league stage will continue for three weeks with 10 matches every week (Tuesday and Wednesday). The top 16 qualify to Super Weekend.

Super Weekend: July 17 to August 2

The 16 teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week (every Friday, Saturday & Sunday). The PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Super Weekend will be a single lobby format which will determine the crucial league standings. The top 16 teams based on Super Weekend points (West and East combined) are qualified for PUBG MOBILE World League Finals.

Finals: August 7th to August 9th

The final 16 teams battle for supremacy in the finals. A total of 18 matches will be played over three days.

PMWL Teams: PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero West

Group A: Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters

Group E: Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso

PMWL Teams: PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero East

Group A: Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet

Group B: Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle

Group D: Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena

Group E: Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE

PMWL Prize Pool

PUBG MOBILE World League Prize Pool: $425,000. The Finals MVP will be awarded $10,000.

Finals

Placing Prize 1st $100,000 2nd $50,000 3rd $20,000 4th $10,000 5th $8,000

League Stage

Placing Prize 1st $50,000 2nd $25,000 3rd $12,000 4th $9,000 5th $7,000

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels starting 5:30 PM IST (East Zone). Streaming for Indian users in Hindi/English will be on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Facebook Page)