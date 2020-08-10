PMWL Finals Standings And Results From Day 4 For East And West Teams

Bigetron Red Aliens took home the grand prize of $100,000 after finishing first in the hotly contested PMWL Finals East Zone. Meanwhile, Turkish side Futbolist were crowned as the champions in the West as the 2020 spring season of PUBG MOBILE came to a close. Here's how Day 4 panned out in the respective zones:

PMWL Finals standings: East Zone

Despite failing to add another Chicken Dinner, BTR's consistency was rewarded as they fended off a stern challenge from Orange Rock and RRQ Athena to emerge as the champions in the East. Bigetron RA finished with 287 points in 24 matches with two Chicken Dinners and 113 kills. Indian side Orange Rock were arguably the biggest winners of the final couple days of the PMWL Finals. While OR would have hoped for a top spot finish after falling just nine points shy of the champs, a second-place finish is a stellar result for a side that was struggling to rack up the points during the league stage.

Match 1: TSM Entity (14 kills)

Match 2: Yoodo Gank (5 kills)

Match 3: Orange Rock (14 kills)

Match 4: Valdus The Murder (4 kills)

Match 5: SyngerGE (9 kills)

Match 6: BOX Gaming (16 kills)

Team WWCD Total Kills Total Points 1 Bigetron RA 2 113 287 2 Orange Rock 2 111 278 3 RRQ Athena 5 101 276 4 Box Gaming 2 118 270 5 U Level Up Esports 4 92 256 6 TSM-Entity 1 112 237 7 T1 1 89 223 8 Valdus The Murder 1 93 205 9 TeamIND 0 90 202 10 MegaStars 1 69 188 11 SynerGE 1 61 177 12 King of Gamers Club 1 61 169 13 Reject Scarlet 1 65 165 14 GXR Celtz 1 53 152 15 Team Secret 0 63 150 16 Yoodo Gank 1 46 142

PMWL Finals standings: West Zone

PMCO Turkey champions Futbolist emerged as the champions of the West Zone after claiming the top spot with 298 points, two Chicken Dinners and 137 kills. PMPL America champs Loops Esports finished second, scoring 289 points and 109 kills. KoninaPower (282 points), Cloud9 (274 points) and Wildcard Gaming (269 points) rounded off the top five.

Match 1: Wildcard Gaming (7 kills)

Match 2: Loops Esports (7 kills)

Match 3: Wildcard Gaming (15 kills)

Match 4: UDRKillers (6 kills)

Match 5: Tempo Storm (9 kills)

Match 6: B4 Esports (6 kills)

Team WWCD Total Kills Total Points 1 Futbolist 2 137 298 2 Loops Esports 3 109 289 3 KoninaPower 2 124 282 4 Cloud9 3 92 274 5 Wildcard Gaming 4 100 269 6 Tempo Storm 2 110 236 7 UDRKillers 1 78 231 8 Pittsburgh Knights 1 98 227 9 Nova Esports 3 74 218 10 Team Queso 1 101 211 11 DreamEaters 1 72 185 12 Team Unique 0 78 181 13 B4 Esports 1 51 171 14 Team Umbra 0 54 133 15 Yalla Esports 0 46 116 16 Alpha Legends 0 32 75

