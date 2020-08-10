PMWL Finals Standings And Results From Day 4 For East And West Teams

Bigetron Red Aliens took home the grand prize of $100,000 after finishing first in the hotly contested PMWL Finals East Zone. Meanwhile, Turkish side Futbolist were crowned as the champions in the West as the 2020 spring season of PUBG MOBILE came to a close. Here's how Day 4 panned out in the respective zones:
Despite failing to add another Chicken Dinner, BTR's consistency was rewarded as they fended off a stern challenge from Orange Rock and RRQ Athena to emerge as the champions in the East. Bigetron RA finished with 287 points in 24 matches with two Chicken Dinners and 113 kills. Indian side Orange Rock were arguably the biggest winners of the final couple days of the PMWL Finals. While OR would have hoped for a top spot finish after falling just nine points shy of the champs, a second-place finish is a stellar result for a side that was struggling to rack up the points during the league stage.
Match 1: TSM Entity (14 kills)
Match 2: Yoodo Gank (5 kills)
Match 3: Orange Rock (14 kills)
Match 4: Valdus The Murder (4 kills)
Match 5: SyngerGE (9 kills)
Match 6: BOX Gaming (16 kills)
|Team
|WWCD
|Total Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Bigetron RA
|2
|113
|287
|2
|Orange Rock
|2
|111
|278
|3
|RRQ Athena
|5
|101
|276
|4
|Box Gaming
|2
|118
|270
|5
|U Level Up Esports
|4
|92
|256
|6
|TSM-Entity
|1
|112
|237
|7
|T1
|1
|89
|223
|8
|Valdus The Murder
|1
|93
|205
|9
|TeamIND
|0
|90
|202
|10
|MegaStars
|1
|69
|188
|11
|SynerGE
|1
|61
|177
|12
|King of Gamers Club
|1
|61
|169
|13
|Reject Scarlet
|1
|65
|165
|14
|GXR Celtz
|1
|53
|152
|15
|Team Secret
|0
|63
|150
|16
|Yoodo Gank
|1
|46
|142
PMCO Turkey champions Futbolist emerged as the champions of the West Zone after claiming the top spot with 298 points, two Chicken Dinners and 137 kills. PMPL America champs Loops Esports finished second, scoring 289 points and 109 kills. KoninaPower (282 points), Cloud9 (274 points) and Wildcard Gaming (269 points) rounded off the top five.
Match 1: Wildcard Gaming (7 kills)
Match 2: Loops Esports (7 kills)
Match 3: Wildcard Gaming (15 kills)
Match 4: UDRKillers (6 kills)
Match 5: Tempo Storm (9 kills)
Match 6: B4 Esports (6 kills)
|Team
|WWCD
|Total Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Futbolist
|2
|137
|298
|2
|Loops Esports
|3
|109
|289
|3
|KoninaPower
|2
|124
|282
|4
|Cloud9
|3
|92
|274
|5
|Wildcard Gaming
|4
|100
|269
|6
|Tempo Storm
|2
|110
|236
|7
|UDRKillers
|1
|78
|231
|8
|Pittsburgh Knights
|1
|98
|227
|9
|Nova Esports
|3
|74
|218
|10
|Team Queso
|1
|101
|211
|11
|DreamEaters
|1
|72
|185
|12
|Team Unique
|0
|78
|181
|13
|B4 Esports
|1
|51
|171
|14
|Team Umbra
|0
|54
|133
|15
|Yalla Esports
|0
|46
|116
|16
|Alpha Legends
|0
|32
|75
