PMWL Kill Leaders From Finals Day 1: BOX Break & C9 Beowulf Take Charge

BOX Gaming were biggest the surprise from PMWL Finals Day 1 after they took the top spot in the East on the back on some exhilarating performances. In the West, it was the usual dominance from Cloud9, who bagged two Chicken Dinners to start their Finals campaign with a bang. Here's a look at teams and players who impressed with their firepower on Day 1:

PMWL kill leaders: East Zone

Vietnamese side BOX Gaming were not only the most consistent side in the East but also the team with the best offence. They scored 45 kills on Day 1, taking home one Chicken Dinner along the way. The won the first match of the day with a whopping 16 kills. PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA scored the second-most kills in the East with 39 kills.

On an individual front, it is no surprise to see BOX Gaming players dominating the kill feed. Box Gaming's assaulter, Break, notched 19 kills to take the top spot. Box Gaming's Louis and Pimay10 follow Break with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. TSM-Entity's ZGod came in at fourth with 11 kills to his name. BTR Ryzen completed the top five with 10 kills.

The Grand Finals kill leaders of Day 1 in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/Kt0lE7P9SY — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 6, 2020

PMWL kill leaders: West Zone

Cloud9 scored 44 kills on route to their run to two CDs in six games. While not known for their strong offence, Cloud9 did enjoy an extended run in the kill feed during the first day. Futbolist scored 32 kills to hold a second-place finish at the end of the day.

Cloud9's Beowulf was in fine form for his side, scoring 15 of his team's 44 kills on Day 1. Futbolist Solkay, the team's in-game leader (IGL) and assaulter, followed Beowulf with 14 kills. Cloud9's Uneven, Loops Esports' Carrilho and team Queso's Axeel completed the top five with 11 kills each.

The Grand Finals kill leaders of Day 1 in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/r3DXE25oKB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 7, 2020

PMWL Finals standings: Day 1

The Grand Finals Day 1 leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL



Box Gaming keep the consistent streak while U Level Up Esports are showing what it takes to win those chicken dinners. #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/xOhffPd110 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 6, 2020

The Grand Finals Day 1 leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



Cloud9 gaining a large lead ahead of the teams with two chicken dinners to their day coming out of day 1. #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/d3y1tZzE98 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 7, 2020

PMWL Finals Day 2 will commence on Friday, August 7. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST in the East Zone and at 11:30 PM IST in the West. Streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports' YouTube channel.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter)