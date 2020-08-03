PMWL Kill Leaders Week 3 Day 5: Top Fraggers From Super Weekend 3

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is officially heading towards its grand finale. Three weeks of intense games during the league stage saw the 16 best teams in the East and West Zone qualify for the finals, where they will be contesting for the prize of $100,000. Here's how teams fared in the final Super Weekend of the competition and the top fraggers during each of the three days.

PMWL East

Bigetron RA won the League Stage with 522 points to their name. The Indonesian side were also the overall kill leaders in Super Weekend with 223 kills on the board. RRQ Athena followed with 218 kills to their name.

The overall leaderboard across the 3 combined super weekends of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! Where Top 16 teams moves onto the World League Finals. #PMWL



Congratulations to @realbigetron for placing 1st in the League Phase! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AygoTcTcfQ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 2, 2020

With respect to individual fraggers, Super Weekend 3 Day 1 was dominated by T1's Missile who scored 15 kill points. TSM Neyoo and King of Gamers followed with 10 kills to their name. On Day 2, it was Valdus the Murder's Martin who took the cake with 11 kills on the board. TSM Jonathan shared the top spot with Martin. Indian teams dominated the PMWL kill leaders on Day 2 - OR Gill, TSM Neyoo (10 kills each) and OR Mavi (8 kills), all making the top five.

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings Week 3 Day 5 For East And West Teams

Super Weekend 3 Day 3 (PMWL Week 3 Day 5), however, belonged to the eventual champs, with BTR Luxxy and Zuxxy making the top two with 12 and 11 kills respectively. King of Gamers' bosSZA (11 kills), Yoodo Gank's Jumper (10 kills) and Team Ind's Slayer (10 kills) round off the top five.

The kill leaders of week 3 day 3 super weekend, of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/ErzNWP3A8G — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 2, 2020

PMWL West

Brazilan side Loops Esports took home the $50,000 cash prize after emerging on top in the West Zone. A total of 544 points and 269 kills in 45 games capped off Loops' dominance in the West. In context, second-placed Wildcard Gaming were 77 points behind the leaders. The team with the second-best offence in the West, Futbolist, had 58 kills less than Loops Esports.

The overall leaderboard across the 3 combined super weekends of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! Where now the Top 16 teams moves onto the World League Finals. #PMWL



Congratulations to @loops_esports for placing 1st in the League Phase! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VDTTQaU7F9 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 3, 2020

Analysing Super Weekend 3's individual fraggers, Tempo Storm's Tensa had the most kills on Day 1 with 18 to his name. His fellow assaulter Spec added 17 kills to his name. Loops' Dadin made the top three with 11 kills. Yalla Esports' Anas and Futbolist's Solkay shared the top spot on Day 2 with 13 kills each. Wildcard Gaming's Slicky, DreamEaters' Versit (11 kills each) and Wildcard Gaming's Aesor (10 kills) rounded off the top five.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 2 Overall Standings

Just like eventual champions BTR dominated the kill feed on Day 3, Loops Esports assault duo Dadin and Carrilho headlined the kill list on Day 3 with 13 and 11 kills respectively. Nova Esports HZL completed the top three with 10 kills.

The kill leaders of week 3 day 3 super weekend, of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/NvpoWhAH6P — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 3, 2020

The League Finals will commence on Thursday, August 6. A total of 24 games will be played over a span of four days to determine the champions. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST in the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST in the West.

Also Read | 130+ Unique PUBG Mobile Names: List Of PUBG Nicknames That Are Unique And Awesome

Also Read | PMWL 2020: All Qualified Teams From East And West For League Finals

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)