PMWL Super Weekend Standings Week 3 Day 5 For East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded its league stage on Sunday. The stage is set for a grand slam finals now that the 16 finalists from each of the zone have been confirmed. PMCO 2019 Global Champions Bigetron RA added yet another accolade under their belt by coming out on top to win the league stage in the East Zone. Meanwhile, courtesy of an impressive Week 3 showdown, PMPL America champions, Loops Esports, took home the title of League stage winners in the West. Both teams also got their hands on the $50,000 cash prize - quite some motivation ahead of the League Finals.
Here's a look at the PMWL leaderboard after Week 3 Day 5:
|Team
|WWCD
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|Bigetron RA
|5
|223
|522
|2
|Box Gaming
|6
|175
|508
|3
|RRQ Athena
|3
|218
|496
|4
|King of Gamers Club
|2
|187
|461
|5
|Team Secret
|4
|181
|432
|6
|TSM-Entity
|4
|185
|416
|7
|GXR Celtz
|3
|154
|404
|8
|Valdus The Murder
|3
|156
|387
|9
|MegaStars
|4
|157
|387
|10
|Orange Rock
|1
|159
|355
|11
|T1
|2
|119
|351
|12
|TeamIND
|0
|135
|324
|13
|Yoodo Gank
|3
|100
|284
|14
|SynerGE
|2
|92
|241
|15
|U Level Up Esports
|2
|81
|238
|16
|Reject Scarlet
|0
|74
|187
|17
|FreeStyle
|0
|37
|99
|18
|Morph Team
|1
|29
|87
|19
|Nova GodLike
|0
|38
|82
|20
|NoChanceTeam
|0
|32
|76
|Team
|WWCD
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|Loops Esports
|5
|246
|544
|2
|Wildcard Gaming
|4
|189
|467
|3
|Futbolist
|5
|211
|463
|4
|Tempo Storm
|4
|194
|463
|5
|DreamEaters
|5
|175
|449
|6
|Cloud9
|5
|146
|416
|7
|B4 Esports
|0
|167
|403
|8
|KoninaPower
|3
|134
|391
|9
|Pittsburgh Knights
|3
|146
|386
|10
|Team Queso
|3
|132
|365
|11
|Team Unique
|0
|140
|350
|12
|Nova Esports
|4
|116
|326
|13
|Yalla Esports
|1
|143
|323
|14
|Team Umbra
|1
|97
|278
|15
|Alpha Legends
|1
|89
|244
|16
|UDR Killers
|0
|66
|197
|17
|FRAG Machines
|1
|49
|99
|18
|HeadQuarters
|0
|38
|82
|19
|Swat69
|0
|23
|59
|20
|KHK Esports
|0
|0
|0
The top 16 teams have qualified for the League Finals, which will commence on Thursday, August 6. A total of 24 games (six every day) will be played over a span of four days to crown PMWL 2020 champions. Teams will also be vying for the $100,000 cash prize. Streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels. Matches start at 5:30 PM IST in the East and at 11:30 PM in the West Zone.
