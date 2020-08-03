PMWL Super Weekend Standings Week 3 Day 5 For East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded its league stage on Sunday. The stage is set for a grand slam finals now that the 16 finalists from each of the zone have been confirmed. PMCO 2019 Global Champions Bigetron RA added yet another accolade under their belt by coming out on top to win the league stage in the East Zone. Meanwhile, courtesy of an impressive Week 3 showdown, PMPL America champions, Loops Esports, took home the title of League stage winners in the West. Both teams also got their hands on the $50,000 cash prize - quite some motivation ahead of the League Finals.

Also Read | How To Play PUBG Mobile With Controller? Step-by-step Guide To Use Controller For PUBG

Here's a look at the PMWL leaderboard after Week 3 Day 5:

PMWL East Zone

Team WWCD Kill Points Total Points 1 Bigetron RA 5 223 522 2 Box Gaming 6 175 508 3 RRQ Athena 3 218 496 4 King of Gamers Club 2 187 461 5 Team Secret 4 181 432 6 TSM-Entity 4 185 416 7 GXR Celtz 3 154 404 8 Valdus The Murder 3 156 387 9 MegaStars 4 157 387 10 Orange Rock 1 159 355 11 T1 2 119 351 12 TeamIND 0 135 324 13 Yoodo Gank 3 100 284 14 SynerGE 2 92 241 15 U Level Up Esports 2 81 238 16 Reject Scarlet 0 74 187 17 FreeStyle 0 37 99 18 Morph Team 1 29 87 19 Nova GodLike 0 38 82 20 NoChanceTeam 0 32 76

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Schedule For Week 3 Day 3, East And West Teams

PMWL West Zone

Team WWCD Kill Points Total Points 1 Loops Esports 5 246 544 2 Wildcard Gaming 4 189 467 3 Futbolist 5 211 463 4 Tempo Storm 4 194 463 5 DreamEaters 5 175 449 6 Cloud9 5 146 416 7 B4 Esports 0 167 403 8 KoninaPower 3 134 391 9 Pittsburgh Knights 3 146 386 10 Team Queso 3 132 365 11 Team Unique 0 140 350 12 Nova Esports 4 116 326 13 Yalla Esports 1 143 323 14 Team Umbra 1 97 278 15 Alpha Legends 1 89 244 16 UDR Killers 0 66 197 17 FRAG Machines 1 49 99 18 HeadQuarters 0 38 82 19 Swat69 0 23 59 20 KHK Esports 0 0 0

The top 16 teams have qualified for the League Finals, which will commence on Thursday, August 6. A total of 24 games (six every day) will be played over a span of four days to crown PMWL 2020 champions. Teams will also be vying for the $100,000 cash prize. Streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels. Matches start at 5:30 PM IST in the East and at 11:30 PM in the West Zone.

Also Read | Best SMG In PUBG Mobile: The 6 Most Powerful SMGs Ranked

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings On Week 3 Day 3 For East And West Teams

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)