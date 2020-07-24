PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule For Week 2 Day 3, East And West Teams

After a roller coaster League Play week to PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season, the top 16 teams from the East and West Zone respectively will look to leave their mark in Super Weekend 2. The weekend matches are crucial for any team since the Super Weekend standings at the end of Week 2 will ultimately decide the teams qualifying for the League Finals.

PMWL Super Weekend standings

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@RRQathena continues to show us how dominate they are in their matches and on the leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/1S3KjVR6ge — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 19, 2020

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL@Cloud9 proves to be the leading dominance overall in week 1, they are aiming to #BeTheOne. pic.twitter.com/bSwMd68O5M — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020

PMWL Super Weekend Schedule

A total of 15 matches will be played over a span of three days (five matches each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday). The 16 teams will compete in a single lobby format, looking to cement their place in the top half of the Super Weekend points table.

Super Weekend 2 Day 1 (PMWL Week 2 Day 3): Friday, July 24

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Super Weekend 2 Day 2 (PMWL Week 2 Day 4): Saturday, July 25

Super Weekend 2 Day 3 (PMWL Week 2 Day 5): Sunday, July 26

The map order remains the same for East and West Zone. Action in the East Zone will kick off at 5:30 PM IST while matches in the West will start at 11:30 PM IST.

PMWL Super Weekend East Teams

Bigetron RA - 97 points (46 kills)

Team Secret - 95 points (38 kills)

Valdus The Murder - 93 points (45 kills)

RRQ Athena - 81 points (32 kills)

MegaStars - 79 points (32 kills)

Free Style - 78 points (18 kills)

BOX Gaming - 77 points (26 kills)

GXR Celtz - 75 points (34 kills)

U Level Up Esports - 75 points (20 kills)

TSM-Entity - 74 points (35 kills)

Reject Scarlet - 73 points (33 kills)

Orange Rock - 66 points (28 kills)

TeamIND - 63 points (30 kills)

King of Gamers Club - 62 points (15 kills)

SynerGE - 61 points (24 kills)

T1 - 59 points (23 kills)

PMWL Super Weekend West Teams

Cloud9 - 140 points (56 kills)

Futbolist - 128 points (50 kills)

Tempo Storm - 109 points (47 kills)

DreamEaters - 94 points (31 kills)

B4 Esports - 81 points (33 kills)

Loops Esports - 79 points (31 kills)

Team Queso - 79 points (31 kills)

KoninaPower - 77 points (38 kills)

Yalla Esports - 70 points (23 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 65 points (28 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 63 points (30 kills)

Nova Esports - 58 points (30 kills)

Alpha Legends - 56 points (15 kills)

Team Umbra - 52 points (11 kills)

Team Unique - 47 points (18 kills)

Swat69 - 47 points (17 kills)

PMWL Super Weekend live stream details

PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels. In India, the live stream for the East Zone will also be available on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. The Indian broadcast will be available in Hindi and English.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)