PMWL League Play Standings: East And West Results From Week 3 Day 1

The final week (Week 3) of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero started on Tuesday, July 28. After the first round of League Play, TSM-Entity continues to lead in the East while Futbolist remains the top side in the West. Teams currently hovering near the bottom of the table will have one last opportunity to make it to Super Weekend 3 and have a chance to qualify for the League Finals. Here are the PMWL League Play standings after Week 3 Day 1:

East Zone

Current Super Weekend leaders, Bigetron RA, surprisingly failed to replicate their form on Week 3 Day, falling to a dismal 19th place after the first four games. Yoodo Gank, Reject Scarlet and T1 join BTR as teams currently outside the Super Weekend qualification zone.

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 TSM-Entity 0 38 69 2 U Level Up Esports 1 25 67 3 Morph Team 1 16 49 4 Orange Rock 1 15 48 5 GXR Celtz 0 15 46 6 Box Gaming 1 13 43 7 MegaStars 0 14 40 8 King of Gamers Club 0 8 38 9 NovaGodlike 0 17 35 10 TeamIND 0 13 35 11 RRQ Athena 1 9 34 12 Free Style 0 16 31 13 Team Secret 0 15 28 14 Valdus The Murder 0 11 27 15 NoChanceTeam 0 15 23 16 SynerGE 0 13 23 17 Yoodo Gank 0 5 21 18 T1 0 9 20 19 Bigetron RA 0 7 17 20 Reject Scarlet 0 0 5

West Zone

Futbolist is the leader in the West by quite a margin. Two Chicken Dinners, 47 kills and 102 points in just four games, means Futbolist is the favourite to snatch the Top Spot in Week 3 League Play. Yalla Esports and Nova Esports round off the top three with 52 and 50 points respectively.

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Futbolist 2 47 102 2 Yalla Esports 0 24 52 3 Nova Esports 1 21 50 4 UDR Killers 0 20 47 5 Wildcard Gaming 1 22 46 6 B4 Esports 1 14 43 7 Team Queso 0 21 40 8 Loops Esports 0 17 38 9 FRAG Machines 0 8 36 10 DreamEaters 0 15 35 11 Team Unique 0 12 31 12 Pittsburgh Knights 0 13 30 13 Team Umbra 0 6 30 14 Tempo Storm 0 10 29 15 KoninaPower 0 12 28 16 HeadQuarters 0 9 18 17 Swat69 0 1 17 18 KHK Esports 0 7 15 19 Cloud9 0 3 12 20 Alpha Legends 0 2 10

Week 3 Day 2 will be played on Wednesday. Matches in the East and West Zone will start at 5:30 PM and 11:30 PM IST, respectively. PMWL 2020 live streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)