PMWL League Play Standings: East And West Results From Week 3 Day 2

The League Play of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is finally over. The top 16 teams from the East and West Zone respectively will head to Super Weekend 3 for the final 15 matches before the League Finals. Here are the PMWL League Play Standings and results after Week 3 Day 2:

PMWL League PLay East standings

Bigetron RA won two Chicken Dinners from their four matches on Wednesday to claim the top spot in the East Zone. The most consistent team in the East, Bigetron scored 114 points and notched 49 kills. King of Gamers Club and Morph Team rounded off the top three with 103 and 102 points respectively.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Bigetron RA 2 49 114 2 King of Gamers Club 1 39 103 3 Morph Team 2 33 102 4 U Level Up Esports 1 34 90 5 TSM-Entity 0 46 89 6 GXR Celtz 0 30 88 7 Team Secret 1 35 81 8 Orange Rock 1 29 80 9 Box Gaming 1 27 77 10 RRQ Athena 1 27 76 11 TeamIND 0 28 72 12 MegaStars 0 28 70 13 Yoodo Gank 0 20 59 14 T1 0 14 57 15 Valdus The Murder 0 24 54 16 Nova GodLike 0 19 47 17 Free Style 0 24 46 18 Reject Scarlet 0 16 38 19 NoChanceTeam 0 20 34 20 SynerGE 0 14 29

West Zone

Claiming the last Chicken Dinner of the week, Headquarters comes in clutch! 🍗#PMWL pic.twitter.com/7hwKskOgbs — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 29, 2020

In a surprising turn of events, Super Weekend leaders in the West, Cloud9 failed to qualify to the final Super Weekend after fell to a dismal 18th place at the end of Week 3 League Play. Futbolist continued their supremacy in the West, taking home the top spot with 137 points, 68 kills and two Chicken Dinners.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Futbolist 2 68 137 2 Nova Esports 1 40 102 3 Team Queso 1 48 98 4 UDR Killers 1 38 95 5 Loops Esports 0 40 94 6 Pittsburgh Knights 1 39 87 7 B4 Esports 1 33 87 8 Team Umbra 0 26 85 9 Yalla Esports 0 30 79 10 HeadQuarters 1 29 75 11 Wildcard Gaming 1 38 73 12 KoninaPower 1 24 72 13 DreamEaters 0 22 60 14 Tempo Storm 0 27 59 15 FRAG Machines 0 15 58 16 Team Unique 0 17 47 17 Alpha Legends 0 14 32 18 Cloud9 Mobile 0 6 28 19 KHK Esports 0 10 26 20 Swat69 0 5 25

PMWL Super Weekend 3 will be played between July 31 and August 2. PMWL live streaming is will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels.

