PMWL League Play Schedule For Week 3 Day 1 East And West Zone

PUBG MOBILE World League is entering its third and final week of League Play. The stage is set for a thrilling week where the teams in the bottom of the East and West Zone will look to make one final push to qualify for the Finals. After Super Weekend 2, Bigetron RA led the East Zone while Cloud9 maintained its supremacy in the West. Here's everything to know about the PMWL League Play schedule:

20 teams each from the East and West Zone, divided into five groups will play in a round-robin format on Tuesday and Wednesday (10 matches in total). The League Play standings will determine the teams heading to the Super Weekend.

Here are the daily leaderboard week 2 day 3 and overall of the super weekend PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@realbigetron & @RRQathena holding the top 2 spots in the overall while @MegastarsEsport had an outstanding day with 2 chicken dinners! This concludes week 2! pic.twitter.com/EblkRxoT1l — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 26, 2020

Here are the daily leaderboard week 2 day 3 and overall of the super weekend PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL@Cloud9 takes back the number one spot on the overall leaderboard! This concludes week 2 and teams will be preparing for week 3 going into the two days league play. pic.twitter.com/KvPNOC7SQj — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 27, 2020

PMWL League Play schedule

Week 3 Day 1: Tuesday, July 28

Match 1: Erangel: Groups A, B, C, D

Match 2: Miramar: Groups A, B, C, E

Match 3: Erangel: Groups A, B, D, E

Match 4: Miramar: Groups: A, C, D, E

Match 5: Erangel: Groups: B, C, D, E

Week 3 Day 2: Wednesday, July 29

Matches in the East Zone will start at 5:30 PM IST while the action in the West will commence at 11:30 PM IST.

PMWL League Play Groups

East Zone

Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

West Zone

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Power

Group B: Konina Power, HeadQuarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops Esports, Team Queso, YaLLa Esports, Nova Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile, Alpha Legends, Swat69

Group E: B4 Esports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, FRAG Machines

PMWL Prize Pool

The teams are contesting for a combined prize pool of $425,000 in their respective zones. The winner of the League Stage will be awarded $50,000 while the winner of the League Finals will take home a $100,000 cash prize. The Finals MVP will be awarded $10,000.

The PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)