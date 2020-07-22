PMWL League Play Standings, Week 2 Day 1 Results, East And West Leaderboard

Week 2 of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 kicked off on Tuesday. The second week of League Play action saw all 20 teams battle in a round-robin format, looking to secure their spots in the Super Weekend 2. A total of five games were played in the East and West Zone respectively on Tuesday, July 22, at the end of which, Valdus The Murder emerged as the leader in the East while Team Futbolist remained the top side in the West.

Here are the PMWL League Play standings after Week 2 Day 1:

East Zone

The East Zone is much closer than it seems. While Valdus do remain the side with the most points (58), there is a difference on only six points between third-placed U Level Up Esports (47) and 11th-placed RRQ Athena (41). PMWL Week 2 Day 2 will be crucial for teams currently lying outside the top 16.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Valdus The Murder 1 25 58 2 Bigetron RA 0 29 52 3 U Level Up Esports 1 10 47 4 TSM-Entity 0 22 46 5 T1 1 19 46 6 MegaStars 0 13 46 7 Orange Rock 0 18 45 8 Reject Scarlet 0 17 45 9 Free Style 1 12 45 10 Team Secret 1 19 44 11 RRQ Athena 0 18 41 12 GXR Celtz 0 20 33 13 Yoodo Gank 0 14 30 14 NoChanceTeam 0 12 28 15 SynerGE 0 10 24 16 Morph Team 0 7 24 17 TeamIND 0 10 23 18 King of Gamers Club 0 4 15 19 Box Gaming 0 6 14 20 NovaGodlike 0 1 5

West Zone

The Western cohort yielded a more expected result with the top team dominating Day 1. Futbolist, Cloud9 and Team Queso claimed all Chicken Dinners of the day and have already established a healthy lead over the chasing pack. With 39 kills on the board, Team Futbolist are also the top fragging side from League Play Week 2 Day 1 so far.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Futbolist 2 39 91 2 Cloud9 2 32 87 3 Team Queso 1 24 65 4 Temp Storm 0 23 42 5 B4 Sports 0 20 41 6 KoninaPower 0 18 39 7 Frag Machines 0 11 38 8 Pittsburgh Knights 0 21 37 9 DreamEasters 0 11 31 10 Alpha Legends 0 5 31 11 Team Umbra 0 4 31 12 YaLLa Esports 0 6 28 13 Wildcard Gaming 0 14 27 14 Swat69 0 8 27 15 Loops Esports 0 12 26 16 UDR Killers 0 13 22 17 Nova Esports 0 9 13 18 KHK Esports 0 7 12 19 Headquarters 0 2 11 20 Team Unique 0 4 9

Week 2 Day 2 is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST for the West. PMWL 2020 live streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

