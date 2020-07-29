Team Liquid Reportedly Sign Grim After Nitr0 Ends Five-year Stint

Team Liquid's CS:GO roster is set to witness a major change after Nicholas 'nitr0' Cannella reportedly ended his five-and-a-half-year stint with the team. Team Liquid established themselves as one of the best eSports teams across the globe, but they saw a major dip which saw them lose their place as the top team in North America. Team Liquid's CS: GO roster has seen the addition of Michael ‘Grim’ Wince, who replaces the outgoing nitr0 as he confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Esports news: Grim CS:GO added to Team Liquid roster after nitr0 departs

Nicholas 'nitr0' Cannella has stepped down from the Team Liquid CS:GO roster, according to a report by CS: GO Helper & Breaking News Storyteller Jarek “DeKay” Lewis. Nitr0 has played multiple roles during his time with Team Liquid. He joined the Team Liquid CS:GO roster in January 2015 as an entry fragger, but really helped the team when he became the in-game leader in 2017 and became their main AWPer in 2018.

During his stint in the Team Liquid CS:GO roster, nitr0 led them to multiple tournament wins last year, including IEM Sydney, DreamHack Masters Dallas, ESL Pro League season nine finals, and ESL Cologne, which helped Team Liquid win the Intel Grand Slam season two and its $1 million prize. His tenure with the team lasted 1299 official maps, and his versatility and consistency helped him and Team Liquid lift six big event trophies.

Team Liquid CS:GO roster: Grim CS:GO career

Replacing nitr0 will be Michael ‘Grim’ Wince, who was bought out of his contract with Triumph Gaming. The 19-year-old has been playing professionally since 2017, mostly appearing in tier-two North American tournaments. Grim CS:GO has enjoyed a decent run recently in events such as cs_summit six, the second Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament of the year, and the qualifier for DreamHack Open Summer North America.

Grim boasts an average rating of 1.36 in the last three months, according to HLTV’s statistics. Team Liquid are currently the eighth-best team in the world and have won only one CS:GO tournament this year according to HLTV. Team Liquid are at the top of the North America Regional Major Rankings for the ESL One Rio Major in November but will lose 20% of their points due to their roster change.

