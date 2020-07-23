Best CSGO Crosshairs Used By Pros In The Counter Strike Community

Counter-Strike Global Offensive is one of the most popular multiplayer FPS games played by millions around the world. The game offers a range of customisation settings that help make the gameplay experience much more exciting for the players. And while setting up the game sensitivity and display customisations are common for most users, there are a few important setups that are overlooked by most users. In CS:GO, setting up crosshair is as crucial as any other configuration that you may need to gain an advantage in the game.

It actually helps a player understand where they are aiming and if the bullet will actually land once they fire a shot. However, it should also be noted that the crosshair settings vary for different players based on their play styles. But, these tricks will actually help you configure a decent crosshair that should work for most users.

With a recent update, developers at CS:GO have made it possible for users to customise the crosshair settings from the main menu itself. This means that you won’t actually have to download a crosshair map anymore. So, let’s take a look at some of the best crosshairs used by the professional CS:GO players in the community.

Best CSGO crosshairs

Here's a list of some of the most popular crosshairs you should definitely try out:

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -1; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1

Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b 200; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2

Jani "Aerial" Jussila

cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairthickness 2; cl_crosshairgap 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4

Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 0; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -999; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0

You can experiment with some of the above CS:GO crosshair commands to experiment and check which ones best work for you.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store