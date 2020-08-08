CSGO To Valorant Sensitivity Settings: Converting Mouse Sensitivity For Valorant

Riot Games’ Valorant has turned out to be one of hottest tactical first shooter games we’ve seen in a while. The title was able to attract gamers from around the world and it also drew a huge number of fans from other competitive shooter games like CS:GO. And if you are a pro CS:GO player, chances are that you’re already familiar with all sorts of configurations and sensitivity settings in the game. Interestingly, the two titles share similar mechanics, and it is also possible for the fans to replicate the CS:GO sensitivity settings they’re comfortable with onto Valorant, despite the significant differences in gameplay. So, let’s take a look at how you can do it.

Also Read | Elderflame Ultra Edition: New Valorant Skin Bundle Will Cost You $90

CSGO to Valorant sensitivity

One of the popular ways of converting your CS:GO mouse sensitivity to Valorant is to simply divide the number by 3.18. This has been tried and tested by several CS:GO fans who have made a switch to Valorant.

Also Read | What Is A Team Ace In Valorant: Know Why It Appears After Rounds And How To Get It

Converting CSGO sensitivity settings

To perform the setting, you will first need to launch CS:GO on your computer and head over to the cog which is located on the left. Under ‘Game Settings’ click on the ‘Keyboard/Mouse’ tab and scroll down to the ‘Mouse Sensitivity’ sensitivity option. You will see the mouse sensitivity is set to any number. Now, all you need to do is take that mouse sensitivity number and divide it by 3.18. Assuming that your CS:GO mouse sensitivity is set to 2, dividing it with 3.18 will give you 0.63.

Also Read | Valorant Error 39: What Causes The Error Code And How To Fix It?

Valorant sensitivity settings

Once you have the result, you need to copy the same into the Aim Sensitivity setting of Valorant. To do so, launch Valorant on your PC and head over to the settings menu of the game. Under ‘Mouse’ setting, you will find the option ‘Sensitivity: Aim.’ Just input the new number and close the settings window. That’s all you need to do.

You should note that there still might be a slight variation in player sensitivity since Valorant has a difference in its field of view (FOV), however, the adjustment will certainly help familiarise with the new shooter game.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

Image credits: Play Valorant