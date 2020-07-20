PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule, Format, Key Dates And Prize Pool Details

With PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero already underway, teams across the globe are already bracing for the Pubg MOBILE Club Open 2020 (PMCO) Fall Split. Unlike PMCO 2019, this year PMCO will include a host of regions, allowing teams from every nook and corner of the world to participate in the tournament. Ultimately, the gateway for PUBG MOBILE World Championship and PMCO qualifiers have already begun. Here's everything to know about the PMCO Fall Split 2020:

PMCO Fall Split 2020 schedule

PMCO Fall Split 2020 registrations concluded on July 12, 2020. Teams were allowed to register themselves in the following regions: India, South Asia, Pakistan, Europe, LATAM (Latin America), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Wildcard. SEA Wildcard, North America, Brazil, Turkey, CIS, Germany, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 is divided into five stages, that will take place over a span of five months:

Stage 1: Qualification: July 17-27

Qualifiers for PMCO Fall Split have already begun in the respective regions. During the qualifiers, teams will play at least eight and a maximum of 32 games, with the top two from each map (Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok) being considered for the final rankings. Top teams will advance to the PMCO group stage.

Stage 2: Regional group stage - August 2020

The PMCO Fall Split schedule for the group stage will be revealed after the conclusion of the qualification process. Just like PMCO Spring Split 2020, a total of 32 teams will battle in the group stage to qualify for the regional semifinals.

Stage 3: Regional semifinals - August 2020

Stage 4: Regional finals - September 2020

Once again following the norm with PMCO Spring Split, several regional winners will play in PUBG MOBILE Pro League before qualifying for the PMWL Fall Split 2020.

PMPL Americas will be held with the top teams from PMCO Latin America, PMCO North America and PMCO Brazil

PMPL South Asia will be held with the top teams from PMCO India, PMCO Pakistan and PMCO South Asia.

Apart from these, the other PMCO Regional winners will directly qualify for the PMWL Fall Split 2020.

Stage 5: World League

Similar to the ongoing PMWL tournament, the best teams from the respective regions will play in the East and West Zone to be crowned as the Fall Split League Champions. PMWL Fall Split will further set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship. The PMCO Fall Split 2020 will carry an enormous prize pool of $1,000,000.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Instagram Handle)