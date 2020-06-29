PMCO 2020 Registration Date, Form, Requirements And Prize Pool

The registration process for the highly-awaited PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 has finally started. The tournament was first announced on the last date of PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia and eligible players can now sign up to participate in the contest.

PMCO 2020 registration date

James Jinho Yang, director at PUBG Mobile Global eSports, had announced the registration dates for The PMCO 2020 Fall Split, alongside the PUBG Mobile World League announcement. The registrations are currently underway. According to the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports, the final date of registration is July 12.

PMCO 2020 registration requirements

Organizers have laid down certain requirements that interested gamers need to fulfil before applying for the tournament. Here's a quick breakdown of requirements:

Rosters will be finalized with registration submission

Participants should have reached the age of maturity in their country of residence before the tournament begins. In addition, they should also comply with the applicable age ratings from rating authorities and mobile platform rating systems

A participant who is under the legal age of maturity in their country of residence, but is more than 16 years of age can participate with their parents or legal guardian's consent

The nationalities of at least 3 players should be from the same region that you register in, or a lawful resident of the jurisdiction in the region for a minimum of six months

At the time of registration, all participants need to be ranked Platinum or higher

Team Rosters should consist of at least 4 players and not beyond 5 players where one player will be a substitute player

Participants can only use mobile devices during the contest (which also involves the in-game qualification round). Players who use tablets or a PC emulator will be eliminated from the tournament.

PMCO Fall Split registration form

People who are interested in the PMCO 2020 and fulfil the above requirements can fill the registration form at the link here. It is advised that gamers who are keen to compete in the tournament sign up right now to avoid any hiccups.

PMCO 2020 prize pool

The PMCO 2020 will carry an enormous prize pool of $1,000,000. The tournament will have a total of 16 teams from different regions facing off against each other.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports