PMCO 2020 Registration Date, Form, Requirements And Prize Pool

The registration process for the highly-awaited PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 has finally started. The tournament was first announced on the last date of PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia and eligible players can now sign up to participate in the contest.
James Jinho Yang, director at PUBG Mobile Global eSports, had announced the registration dates for The PMCO 2020 Fall Split, alongside the PUBG Mobile World League announcement. The registrations are currently underway. According to the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports, the final date of registration is July 12.
Organizers have laid down certain requirements that interested gamers need to fulfil before applying for the tournament. Here's a quick breakdown of requirements:
People who are interested in the PMCO 2020 and fulfil the above requirements can fill the registration form at the link here. It is advised that gamers who are keen to compete in the tournament sign up right now to avoid any hiccups.
The PMCO 2020 will carry an enormous prize pool of $1,000,000. The tournament will have a total of 16 teams from different regions facing off against each other.
Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports