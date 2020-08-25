Last Updated:

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: Complete Format And Registration Details

Registrations for the highly-anticipated and upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 have begun on August 24, 2020, and will go on till August 30.

Written By
Devika Pawar
PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite India recently announced the upcoming competition titled PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020. The registrations for the competition qualifiers began on Monday, August 24, and will end on August 30. As per the tournament's website, a total prize pool of â‚¹5,00,000 is being offered. 

Also read | PUBG Mobile 1.0 update to bring major changes to gameplay graphics and performance

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: PMLC Registration steps

PMLC registration details
  • Step 1 – Visit PMLC's official site's registration page 
  • Step 2 – Fill in all team details – Team name, logo, owner/captain, email address, mobile number and city
  • Step 3 – Fill details for all members
  • Step 4 – Submit the information and check for a confirmation email

Also read | PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero to keep massive $2 million prize pool

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 schedule

PMLC schedule for in-game qualifiers 

The in-game qualifiers will be conducted from September 1 to 5. The qualifiers will be open for all players and will determine the teams that will advance to the online qualifiers. Every team that has registered will need to play 10 matches. The best eight games will be considered for the qualifications. 

Also read | PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement on August 24: Is it about Erangel 2.0?

PMLC schedule for online qualifiers 

The online qualifiers will take place from September 12 to 14. Sixty teams will be considered for the online qualifiers. While 44 teams will come from the in-game qualifiers, 16 teams will be directly invited. They will then be divided into four groups, where the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals. 

Also read | Dr Disrespect to team up with Sc0utOP to play PUBG on August 21

PMLC schedule for Grand Finals

The Grand Finale, where top teams of the country will compete for the â‚¹5 lakh cash prize, will be held on September 19 and 20. Each team will play a total of 10 matches over the course of two days. Only 15 teams will play the Grand Finals. 

PMLC prize money

  • Total Prize pool – â‚¹5,00,000
  • First place – â‚¹2,00,000
  • Second place – â‚¹1,00,000
  • Third place – â‚¹60,000
  • Fourth place – â‚¹40,000
  • Fifth place – â‚¹30,000
  • Sixth place – â‚¹20,000
  • Seventh place – â‚¹15,000
  • Eighth place – â‚¹10,000

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 also offers fans a chance to RSVP for the official streaming details, which will be emailed entering the details on their site. They also offer a 31-page rulebook for the participants to read before entering and registering. A video gallery and contact details will also be provided. 

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT