PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: Complete Format And Registration Details

PUBG Mobile Lite India recently announced the upcoming competition titled PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020. The registrations for the competition qualifiers began on Monday, August 24, and will end on August 30. As per the tournament's website, a total prize pool of â‚¹5,00,000 is being offered.

Also read | PUBG Mobile 1.0 update to bring major changes to gameplay graphics and performance

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: PMLC Registration steps

Step 1 – Visit PMLC's official site's registration page

Step 2 – Fill in all team details – Team name, logo, owner/captain, email address, mobile number and city

Step 3 – Fill details for all members

Step 4 – Submit the information and check for a confirmation email

Also read | PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero to keep massive $2 million prize pool

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 schedule

PMLC schedule for in-game qualifiers

The in-game qualifiers will be conducted from September 1 to 5. The qualifiers will be open for all players and will determine the teams that will advance to the online qualifiers. Every team that has registered will need to play 10 matches. The best eight games will be considered for the qualifications.

Also read | PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement on August 24: Is it about Erangel 2.0?

PMLC schedule for online qualifiers

The online qualifiers will take place from September 12 to 14. Sixty teams will be considered for the online qualifiers. While 44 teams will come from the in-game qualifiers, 16 teams will be directly invited. They will then be divided into four groups, where the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Also read | Dr Disrespect to team up with Sc0utOP to play PUBG on August 21

PMLC schedule for Grand Finals

The Grand Finale, where top teams of the country will compete for the â‚¹5 lakh cash prize, will be held on September 19 and 20. Each team will play a total of 10 matches over the course of two days. Only 15 teams will play the Grand Finals.

PMLC prize money

Total Prize pool – â‚¹5,00,000

First place – â‚¹2,00,000

Second place – â‚¹1,00,000

Third place – â‚¹60,000

Fourth place – â‚¹40,000

Fifth place – â‚¹30,000

Sixth place – â‚¹20,000

Seventh place – â‚¹15,000

Eighth place – â‚¹10,000

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 also offers fans a chance to RSVP for the official streaming details, which will be emailed entering the details on their site. They also offer a 31-page rulebook for the participants to read before entering and registering. A video gallery and contact details will also be provided.

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter)