PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge Winners And Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an effort from the gaming company to encourage a positive change in the society amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Promoting its recent "Play for Good” initiative, the organisers invited some of the most popular celebrities and athletes from around the world to participate in the series in order to be crowned as the "Ultimate PUBG MOBILE team." In the end, the accolade went to Team Scout after some amazing performances, fending off challenges from the likes of Team Mortal and Team Pikachu.
A total of 16 teams participated in the challenge series in four different regions. Each team was headed by celebrity captains, who were decided by vote:
Two matches were played by in each of the four regions - both matches on PUBG MOBILE's newest Livik map. The first match was a Classic round where the teams competed against each other for the Chicken Dinner. The second match was Survival gameplay where each celebrity's survival points played a crucial role in the team's final points tally.
The two Indian PUBG MOBILE veterans led their teams against two teams from the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA):
|Team
|Region
|Points
|1
|Scout
|India/MENA
|64
|2
|Gading
|SEA
|51
|3
|Kevin De Bruyne
|NA/EU
|50
|4
|Aurelia
|SEA
|43
|5
|Paulo Dybala
|SA
|41
|6
|Levinho
|SA
|41
|7
|Aleyna Tilki
|NA/EU
|40
|8
|Pikachu
|India/MENA
|37
|9
|Hien Ho
|SEA
|36
|10
|Ky Bowman
|NA/EU
|36
|11
|Yurem Rojas
|SA
|29
|12
|Mortal
|India/MENA
|28
|13
|Marian Santos
|SA
|27
|14
|Jack Osbourne
|NA/EU
|26
|15
|Jay Chanathip
|SEA
|19
|16
|Om Sayf
|India/MENA
|16
