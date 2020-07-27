PUBG MOBILE: Yuzvendra Chahal Teams Up With YT Star To Hype Global Extreme Challenge

PUBG MOBILE has roped in several celebrities from across the globe to promote its all-new Global Extreme Challenge campaign. Dubbed as the biggest event of the summer, the Global Extreme Challenge will see some of the best PUBG MOBILE players and popular celebrities compete in the series.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Release Date And What's New On Beta

PUBG MOBILE: Yuzvendra Chahal goes hunting for Chicken Dinners with Ujjwal Gamer

On Sunday, Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, teamed up with popular YouTuber Ujjwal Gamer for an extended PUBG MOBILE streaming session. Going by his moniker Yuzi (inspired UZI - an SMG from the game), Chahal played several duo classic games, scooping a couple of Chicken Dinners along the way. To amp up the hype for the session, Chahal even brought along 10,000 random rewards for the viewers with and additional 100 exclusive outfits up for grabs.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Turns 30: Yuvraj Singh's Birthday post For 'Mr. Chuha' is Hilarious; See

Global Extreme Challenge

Launched to promote the “Play for Good” initiative, the challenge will look to encourage players to stay at home and also contribute with some efforts for the society. Also, promoting its all-new Livik map, the game designers are inviting several renowned athletes and celebrities to partake in the challenges.

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of 32 gaming influencers that PUBG Mobile will be staging for the Global Extreme Challenge. A total of 64 influencers will be testing their mettle in the series, out of which 32 finalists - selected by a vote - were recently revealed. Indian PUBG MOBILE stars like Mortal. Dynamo, Scout, SouL Regaltos will be participating in the challenge. Tacaz, Sevou, Levinho, Pikachu, Om Sayf, Old Boy are other international steamers roped in for the series. Man City star Kevin De Bruyne, NBA's Ky Bowman, Juventus' Paulo Dybala, MTV star Jack Osbourne, singer Aleyna Tilki and others will also be representing their respective regions.

The challenge will kick off on July 30 with the Exhibition Show Match. Members of PUBG MOBILE Community can watch the show match on the official PUBG Mobile Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels at 9:30 PM IST. There will be several in-game item giveaways for the viewers.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Wishes 'India's Greatest National Treasure' Chahal On His 30th Birthday

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Implements Important Fixes

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Instagram Handle)