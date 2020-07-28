PUBG MOBILE Lite: 2EZ4 Official Crowned Battle Of Champions Winners; Earn ₹25K Prize

2EZ4 Official were crowned as the winners of PUBG MOBILE Lite Battle of Champions on Monday, July 27. After the success of PUBG MOBILE Lite Champions League Season 1, Battle of Champions was held as the successor to the first tournament. Starting July 15, 600 teams competed in the open-for-all tournament, out of which only the top 42 teams made it to the semifinals. The Grand Finale was contested between the 15 best teams in India, with a prize pool of ₹50,000 up for grabs.

Battle of Champions standings: Finale

The finals kicked off on Monday, 6 PM IST with the 15 teams playing in a single lobby for six matches, altering between Varenga and Golden Woods maps. Placement points ended up playing a big part as 2EZ4 Official secured the win courtesy of an 18-point lead over second-placed Team Next Level. 2EZ4 were rewarded for their consistency as they accumulated 96 placement points and 36 kill points over six matches in the finals. God Esports had the best offence during the finals, notching 37 kills. However, with an average of just eight placement points in six matches, they fell to a poor seventh place in the final leaderboard. BAD Squad (107 points), ES Elite Esports (89 points) and Jaguar Esports (89 points) rounded off the top five.

Team Place Points Kill Points Total Points 1 2EZ4 Official 96 36 132 2 Team Next Level 88 26 114 3 BAD Squad 83 24 107 4 ES Elite Esports 67 22 89 5 Jaguar Esports 74 15 89 6 VIP5 Esports 57 31 88 7 God Esports 49 37 86 8 Foe Gaming 49 33 82 9 Skull Esports 31 18 49 10 Faze Esports 42 5 47 11 RRQ CLUB 31 14 45 12 AK47 Esports 33 12 45 13 Team MegaZ 27 10 37 14 RRT Esports 28 6 34 15 Predator Esports 25 5 30

Battle of Champions prize pool

2EZ4 Official took home a cash prize of ₹25,000 for being crowned as the overall champions. Team Next Level and Bad Squad scooped up cash prizes of ₹15,000 & ₹10,000, respectively.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE LITE Instagram Handle)