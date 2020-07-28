PUBG MOBILE Lite: 2EZ4 Official Crowned Battle Of Champions Winners; Earn ₹25K Prize

2EZ4 Official were crowned as the winners of PUBG MOBILE Lite Battle of Champions on Monday, July 27. After the success of PUBG MOBILE Lite Champions League Season 1, Battle of Champions was held as the successor to the first tournament. Starting July 15, 600 teams competed in the open-for-all tournament, out of which only the top 42 teams made it to the semifinals. The Grand Finale was contested between the 15 best teams in India, with a prize pool of ₹50,000 up for grabs.
The finals kicked off on Monday, 6 PM IST with the 15 teams playing in a single lobby for six matches, altering between Varenga and Golden Woods maps. Placement points ended up playing a big part as 2EZ4 Official secured the win courtesy of an 18-point lead over second-placed Team Next Level. 2EZ4 were rewarded for their consistency as they accumulated 96 placement points and 36 kill points over six matches in the finals. God Esports had the best offence during the finals, notching 37 kills. However, with an average of just eight placement points in six matches, they fell to a poor seventh place in the final leaderboard. BAD Squad (107 points), ES Elite Esports (89 points) and Jaguar Esports (89 points) rounded off the top five.
|Team
|Place Points
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|2EZ4 Official
|96
|36
|132
|2
|Team Next Level
|88
|26
|114
|3
|BAD Squad
|83
|24
|107
|4
|ES Elite Esports
|67
|22
|89
|5
|Jaguar Esports
|74
|15
|89
|6
|VIP5 Esports
|57
|31
|88
|7
|God Esports
|49
|37
|86
|8
|Foe Gaming
|49
|33
|82
|9
|Skull Esports
|31
|18
|49
|10
|Faze Esports
|42
|5
|47
|11
|RRQ CLUB
|31
|14
|45
|12
|AK47 Esports
|33
|12
|45
|13
|Team MegaZ
|27
|10
|37
|14
|RRT Esports
|28
|6
|34
|15
|Predator Esports
|25
|5
|30
2EZ4 Official took home a cash prize of ₹25,000 for being crowned as the overall champions. Team Next Level and Bad Squad scooped up cash prizes of ₹15,000 & ₹10,000, respectively.
