PUBG Mobile New Policy For India: What Is The New Privacy Policy For Indian Players?

PUBG Mobile, which is amongst the biggest mobile gaming apps around the world, has taken an initiative to change its privacy policy for India. This action is a result of the recent bans taking place on many Chinese apps in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned over 106 Chinese apps to date and currently has a list of around 275 China-based apps that reportedly have a chance of being banned in the country.

The Player Unknown's BattleGround is reportedly amongst the list of 275 Chinese apps being monitored by the central government. This is the reason why many players and users of this China-based mobile game app are wondering "is PUBG Mobile going to be banned in India?" However, the PUBG Mobile new policy for India would change things for the organisation in the country.

PUBG Mobile new policy for India

The new PUBG Mobile privacy policy will ensure users that the data collected from them would not be sent overseas or out of the country. The new changes also provide crucial assurance to Indian users that their precious information is not sold to any third party companies anywhere. The new policy not only changes the fate of the survival game in the country but also provides reassurance to the users.

PUBG Mobile new policy guidelines reveal that the app automatically used to collect certain data which includes your open ID, IP address, device information (such as application version, battery level, WiFi strength, available space, network type, OS version, platform, carrier, country code, series ID, Android ID, MAC and IDFV), registration time, login time, and information regarding your use of the Game Services, such as the date and time stamps of actions.

The official statement of PUBG Mobile new policy for India reads: "All companies providing services for us are prohibited from retaining, using, or disclosing your personal information for any purpose other than providing us with their services in support of the Game Services".

"You give us information about you when you register for the Game (your nominated nickname, and information we import from your connected social media account (WeChat, Facebook, QQ, VKontakte, Twitter, Google Play, Game Center or LINE) in order to set up your profile, including your name as it appears on your social media profile, your user ID and your profile picture). You also provide us with information when you set up your profile for the Game (including region location and information you voluntarily elect to provide in order to customise gameplay, such as gender) or your nickname when you log-in as a ‘guest’ in order to use the Game".

