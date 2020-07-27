PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge Teams Up With De Bruyne, Dybala, Ky Bowman

PUBG Mobile has roped in several celebrities from across the globe to promote its all-new Global Extreme Challenge campaign. The Global Extreme challenge is dubbed as PUBG Mobile's biggest event this summer as they aim to bring positive impact and encouragement to society and people. Top football stars including Kevin De Bruyne, Paulo Dybala and NBA's Ky Bowman are all part of PUBG Mobile's "Play for Good” initiative of encouraging players to stay home and also contributing their own efforts to society.

PUBG Mobile ropes in Kevin De Bruyne, Paulo Dybala for Global Extreme Challenge

PUBG Mobile's Global Extreme Challenge was launched to promote their “Play for Good” initiative, with the all-new Livik map set as the battlefield. For the showpiece event, PUBG mobile teamed up with a number of celebrities, influencers and players in different regions to participate in the challenge. While Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, Juventus star Paulo Dybala, Golden State Warriors' Ky Bowman are the headline names, other notable celebrities include Jack Osbourne, Marian Santos and Aleyna Tilki.

An initial 64 influencers were selected for the PUBG Mobile's event, of which 32 were named as Global Extreme Challenge finalist by vote. The Global Extreme Challenge will kick off on July 30 with the Exhibition Show Match. Members of PUBG Mobile Community can watch the show match on the official PUBG Mobile Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels at 9:30 PM IST. There will be several in-game item giveaways for the viewers.

Global Extreme Challenge finalists: Showdown Schedule for different regions

July 30 (UTC +0) 12:00 -14:00 (Southeast Asia)

July 30 (UTC +0) 16:00 -18:00 (South Asia, Middle East)

July 30 (UTC +0) 18:00 -20:00 (North America, Europe)

July 30 (UTC +0) 00:00 -02:00 (South America)

Global Extreme Challenge finalist: Teams

Europe

Kevin De Bruyne: Belgian international, regarded as one of the best midfield players in the world and recently equalled the Premier League assist record.

Belgian international, regarded as one of the best midfield players in the world and recently equalled the Premier League assist record. Aleyna Tilki: Turkish singer and songwriter, won the Best Female Pop Artist at the Golden Butterfly Awards (Pantene Altın Kelebek Ödülleri) in 2018.

North America

Jack Osbourne: President of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV's reality show “The Osbournes”, SyFy's “Haunted Highway” and A+E Network's “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour”.

President of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV's reality show “The Osbournes”, SyFy's “Haunted Highway” and A+E Network's “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour”. Ky Bowman: Golden State Warriors point guard, made his debut in the ongoing NBA 2019/20 season. Known as an avid gamer and a talented artist.

South America

Paulo Dybala: Argentine international, plays for Juventus in Italy, regarded as one of the most valuable players in world football.

Argentine international, plays for Juventus in Italy, regarded as one of the most valuable players in world football. Levinho: Levinho is one of the best PUBG MOBILE players around the globe, and has over seven million fans on YouTube where he shares his gameplays.

Levinho is one of the best PUBG MOBILE players around the globe, and has over seven million fans on YouTube where he shares his gameplays. Yurem Rojas: Yurem is a well-known actor in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a part of the comedy show Me caigo de risa.

Yurem is a well-known actor in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a part of the comedy show Me caigo de risa. Marian Santos: Santos is a well-known model, TV host and singer in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a contestant of the Voice Mexico.

Southeast Asia

GADING: Indonesian actor and TV presenter

Indonesian actor and TV presenter Aurelie: Indonesian actress, singer and model

Indonesian actress, singer and model Hiền Hồ: Famous female vocalist in Vietnam who won the Runner-up in The Voice Vietnam 2017. She is known as one of the most potential young artists of Vbiz with many hit songs and is highly regarded among PUBG Mobile gamers as well.

South Asia

MortaL: MortaL is a global mobile gaming icon. He is the leader of professional PUBG Mobile esports team Team Soul and is best known for his use of DP-28+6x sprays.

MortaL is a global mobile gaming icon. He is the leader of professional PUBG Mobile esports team Team Soul and is best known for his use of DP-28+6x sprays. Scout: Scout is a professional player for eSports team FNATIC and is one of India’s oldest PUBG Mobile competitive players. Scout is popular for his M416 and 6x sprays.

(Image Credit: PUBG Mobile Instagram)