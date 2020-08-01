How To Increase FPS In PUBG Mobile? Learn Which Is Best FPS Settings

One of the greatest survival games in the world, PUBG Mobile has been intriguing players with its incredible gaming interface and user experience. Recently, the multiplayer game has changed its Privacy policy in India to avoid any banning of its app because of its country origin. This has given all the Indian PUBG Mobile fans a sense of relief. While many are enjoying the game and earning their kills, some are wondering how to get the best gaming experience through the game. PUBG Mobile FPS plays a key role to give out an excellent gaming experience as it can affect the player's reaction time and aim ability. If you want to make the best of your gaming time, do not worry, here is how to increase FPS in PUBG Mobile.

How to increase FPS in PUBG Mobile?

There is a total of two ways that players can choose to increase the PUBG Mobile FPS, in-app best FPS settings or third-party apps. However, FPS not only makes your gaming experience better but it also improves resolution quality and many things that could affect the performance of a low-end smartphone, its RAM and its Graphics.

How to increase FPS in PUBG Mobile using FPS settings?

The best FPS settings for low-end device holders depends upon how much their phone can take. However, many gamers and game enthusiasts suggest using 60 FPS on Smooth graphics. So, to have the best gaming experience, here is one of the best FPS settings on PUBG Mobile recommended by several pro PUBG players:

Graphics: Smooth

Frame Rate: High (30FPS) or Ultra High(60FPS)

Style: Colorful (Depends on personal preference)

Anti Aliasing: Disable

Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable

Screenshot of PUBG

List of FPS offered by PUBG

Low: 20.

Medium: 25.

High: 30.

Ultra: 40.

Extreme: 60.

How to increase FPS in PUBG Mobile using third-party apps?

First of all, download a third-party application that you find the most effective. Set the app's settings as per the quality of gaming you aspire. However, it is advised to stick to smooth graphics and 60 FPS. The third-party applications are not the official source provided by Tencent games or PUBG Mobile but they can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Some smartphones like Oppo already have an app called Game Space that helps in a better gaming experience.

List of some FPS booster apps

GFX Tool

Game Booster

Dr Booster

Booster for PU Battlegrounds

