PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt Location, Secret Codes And Reward

Developers at PUBG Mobile introduced a new Treasure Hunt event last month, which is promising fans a number of exciting rewards. The event tasks players with finding nine ancient statues in Erangel, share secret codes, and locate the treasure. Fortunately, the third portion of the map has been finally unlocked, meaning that players will now be able to complete the event by hunting treasures at the remaining three locations. Players can complete the event in both solos and duos. So, let us quickly check out the locations that will allow you to successfully complete the event.

PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt location

Location 1

For the first location, you need to arrive at the bridge that connects the two hospital buildings. Once you land on the bridge, you will spot a statue that is seen in the picture below. Just stand in front of the statue and click its picture using the 'Take Photo' option to complete it.

Image credits: RP Information

Location 2

The next location will require you to travel to the Quarry. You can check the exact location in the map below. Just head over to the location and click the second picture.

Image credits: RP Information

Location 3

Next up, you need to go to the Ferry Fier bridge. Once you land there, go to the extreme edge of the bridge to find the third statue. Snap a picture and leave.

Image credits: RP Information



Treasure Hunters secret code

You can obtain the secret codes for several locations to unlock all the rewards. Check out the secret codes for the all above locations:

Hospital secret code – 9693883B

Quarry secret code – G9695422

Ferry Fier bridge – 9696854G

The secret code will allow players to unlock all the clues in the area to obtain the area rewards. After you have successfully completed the event, you will be able to collect a grand reward in the form of an outfit. Officials at PUBG Mobile haven't confirmed if this will be a permanent reward, but it is believed that it will be a permanent one.

