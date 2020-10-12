League Of Legends Wild Rift: Early Access And Release Date Details

Riot Games' League of Legends continues to be one of the hottest multiplayer online battle arena games around the world. The video game has experienced massive success and popularity over the years; however, it was only available on the PC platform despite the rapid growth of mobile gaming.

Fortunately for the fans, the insanely popular MOBA game is finally set to get a mobile version of the title which will be rolled out on both Android and iOS platforms. The video game has been titled Wild Rift and it will have a few differences compared to the PC version, including a new Summoner’s Rift, and a few changes in abilities, among other changes. The mobile version of the game will also feature lesser champions with a bunch of modifications.

Wild Rift release date

The official release date of League of Legends Wild Rift is not yet revealed. The mobile version of the game was initially expected to release earlier this year, while the console version was planned for sometime in late 2020. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, Riot Games had to slightly push the release from the original schedule.

Wild Rift Early Access

League of Legends Wild Rift is now speculated to launch on mobile devices later this year, and the gaming company is already allowing fans to participate in early access. A beta test is currently open to only a few regions including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Singapore. Players in these regions will soon get to experience the PvP mobile action strategy game after pre-registering using Android’s Google Play Store and signing up for the closed beta on iOS.

If you are an Android user, you can pre-register on the Google Play Store for a chance to get early access to League of Legends WIld Rift. All you need to do is head over to the link here and tap the 'Pre-register' button. Once you have done that, you will need to wait until you receive a notification from Google Play confirming that you have been selected for early access. You will be able to install the game from the Google Play page once selected. iOS users can participate in closed beta by signing up at the link here.

Image credits: League of Legends Wild Rift