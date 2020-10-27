League Of Legends 10.22 Patch Notes: LoL Downtime, Release Date And What's New?

A new patch is going to roll out soon in your favourite multiplayer game and the update is called League of Legends 10.22. However, the upcoming League of Legends patch notes is expected to roll out on Wednesday that is October 28, 2020. It will begin in India at 3:30 AM IST or 8 AM AEST (3 PM Tuesday PT). You can expect a downtime of a few hours as to the game will come with several new changes. This means matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5:30 PM IST in India and 5 AM PT in the US on October 28, and 5 AM GMT for EU players. If you have been wondering about League of Legends 10.22 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

League of Legends Patch notes 10.22: All new changes

Champions

Annie E damage reduction to 40 - 240 (+40% ability power) shield for three seconds, mana cost 20 to 40. The Shield can now be cast on self or ally within 800 range.

Ashe W fires 9 to 7-11 arrows (by rank).

Brand Passive explosion damage 12 - 16% (1.5% per 100 ability power) to 10 - 14% (2% per 100 ability power). E [new] always spread to nearby enemies, spread range lowered from 375 to 300, blaze effect doubles spread range to 600. R ultimate can now bounce to Brand.

Jinx E traps deal full damage immediately instead of over 1.5 seconds.

Karthus Q damage 50 - 130 to 45 - 125.



LeBlanc E mana cost 70 to 50, base damage 40 - 120 to 50 - 130, delayed damage 70 - 230 to 80 - 240.

Lulu Q damage 80 - 260 to 80 - 220.

Nasus R bonus resists 15 - 55 to 40 - 70, no longer gains 1-3 resistance per second.

Samira Base attack damage 59 to 57. Base armour 28 to 26.

Xayah Attack speed per level, 3.3% to 3.9%.

Zed E damage 70 - 170 to 70-150.



