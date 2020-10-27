League Of Legends 10.22 Patch Notes: LoL Downtime, Release Date And What's New?

Quick links:
A new patch is going to roll out soon in your favourite multiplayer game and the update is called League of Legends 10.22. However, the upcoming League of Legends patch notes is expected to roll out on Wednesday that is October 28, 2020. It will begin in India at 3:30 AM IST or 8 AM AEST (3 PM Tuesday PT). You can expect a downtime of a few hours as to the game will come with several new changes. This means matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5:30 PM IST in India and 5 AM PT in the US on October 28, and 5 AM GMT for EU players. If you have been wondering about League of Legends 10.22 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | New Instagram messenger update lets you change chat theme and colour; Read
Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Early Access: Can you play Watch Dog Legion early?
Also Read | TFT Cultist Build guide: Details about synergy, best Team Comp & more
Also Read | TFT Sharpshooter Build guide: Details about synergy, best Team Comp & more