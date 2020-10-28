How Many People Play League Of Legends? List Of Top 5 Countries Playing LoL

Released in 2009, League of Legends has been growing massively over the period of time. The online multiplayer game has a unique interface which is filled with thrill and adventure. The uniqueness of 5 vs 5 battle game and an extensive list of characters helped it to gain a lot of love from the players worldwide. But, do you know how many people play League of Legends? This is actually what many players are wondering about recently. If you have been thinking about the number of users on League of Legends, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How many people play League of Legends?

League of Legends, which has been developed by Riot Games, is set in the world of a 5 vs 5 multiplayer. It has a unique list of characters with incredible abilities which is the reason why players do not get bored of playing this game. With an interface which helps League of Legends players build items and level up during the game makes it challenging and also presents an ever-lasting learning hunger for the game to be a great player. This is the reason why the game keeps on growing from the time of its first launch in 2009. So, as per a recent data, League of Legends has a massive user base, something that many would not have expected.

The huge stats reveal that as of 2020, League of Legends has around 115 million users. These stats are something that has bloomed from all the past records of the game. As the game continues to increase in popularity, the developers also released a spinoff card game which is titled as Legends of Runeterra. This card game is based on League of Legends, and it was released earlier this year.

Top 5 Countries Playing League of Legends as per active daily participation.

Below is the list of Top 5 countries playing League of Legends, as per Statista.

United States – 14.44 %

Turkey – 9.26 %

Brazil – 9.11 %

Germany – 5.97 %

Russia – 4.98 %

