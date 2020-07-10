Last Updated:

PMWL Teams 2020 Opening Weekend: Full List Of East And West Teams Competing

Here's a look at the PMWL teams competing in PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 with confirmed rosters of the Indian teams participating in the World League.

The PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is finally upon us. The top 20 teams from the East and the 20 teams from the West are all set to battle for supremacy in their respective zones and also try and get their hands on the handsome $100,000 Finals prize money. The month-long global Esports tournament is set to kick off on July 10, 2020, with the Finals to be concluded on August 9. Here's a look at the PMWL teams participating in Western and Eastern Zones, and a detailed look at the roster of the Indian contingent at PUBG MOBILE World League 2020.

PMWL teams List

PMWL East Teams

Group A

 Group B Group C Group D

Group E

Team Secret (Malaysia)

 Yoodo Gank (Malaysia) Galaxy Racer Celtz (India) Team IND (India)

Box Gaming (Vietnam)

Megastars (India)

 Morph Team (Indonesia) Orange Rock (India) TSM Entity (India)

King of Gamers Club (Thailand) 

Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

 NoChance Team (Mongolia) Nova GodLike (India) Valdus Esports (Thailand)

U Level Up (Taiwan)

Reject Scarlet (Japan)

 T1 (South Korea) FreeStyle (Pakistan) RRQ Athena (Thailand)

SynerGE (India)

 

PMWL West Teams

Group A

 Group B Group C Group D

Group E

Futbolist (Turkey),

 Wildcard Gaming (USA) FRAG Machines (Iraq) Team Unique (Russia)

Alpha Legends (Middle East)

Swat69 (Saudi Arabia),

 Sixty Nine Team (Middle East) Pittsburgh Knights (USA) B4 Esports (Brazil)

UDR Killers (Spain)

Tempo Storm (USA),

 DreamEaters (Russia) X-Quest Gaming (China) Team Umbra (Germany)

Konina Power (CIS)

Cloud9 Mobile (USA)

 Loops Esports (Brazil) YaLLa Esports (MENA) HeadQuarters (Saudi Arabia)

Team Queso (Spain)

PMWL teams List: PMWL Indian Teams

Seven teams from India will be at PUBG MOBILE World League 2020. Courtesy of their excellent performance in the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia, the Indian Esports sides managed to trump their South Asian opponents to earn their place in PMWL 2020. Orange Rock, TSM Entity, GodLike and SynerGE qualified for the World League through the PMPL South Asia league stage. Meanwhile, Celtz, Megastars and Team IND made their way to the big tournament through PMPL South Asia Finals. 

Here are the confirmed rosters of the PMWL Indian teams: 

Orange Rock

  • OR Mavi - Harmandeep Singh
  • OR Scout - Tanmay Singh
  • OR Daljitsk - Daljit Singh
  • OR Anto - Joe Michael Anto
  • OR Viru - Viren Gour:
  • OR GiLL - Arshpreet Singh

TSM Entity

  • TSM-Ent Clutchgod - Vivek Aabhas
  • TSM-Ent Neyoo - Suraj Majumdar
  • TSM-Ent Aman - Aman Jain
  • TSM-Ent Jonathan - Jonathan Amaral
  • TSM-Ent Zgod - Abhishek Choudhary
  • TSM-Ent Ghatak - Abhijeet Andhare

GodLike

  • Nova GodLike Hastar - Gopal Sarda
  • Nova GodLike Kronten - Chetan Chandgude
  • Nova GodLike Rayed - Syed Rayed Shah
  • Nova GodLike Smokie - Shekhar Patil 
  • Nova GodLike Vampire - Eleen Raj
  • Nova GodLike Xzist - Chisin Raingaim

SynerGE

  • SGE Austin - Sujoy Das
  • SGE Shryder - Shubham Singh Rawat
  • SGE Seervi - Naresh Kumar
  • SGE Zigsaw - Ajay Karangale
  • SGE Ted - Manmeet Singh

Celtz

  • GXR Celtz MJ - Harshit Mahajan
  • GXR Celtz Ashgamer - Anshdeep Singh
  • GXR Celtz Atanki - Randeep Singh Bhullar
  • GXR Celtz Ultron - Hemanth Sethi
  • GXR Celtz Roxx - Yogesh Yadav

Megastars

  • Mega Paradox - Parichay Bansal
  • Mega Encore - Rishabh Katoch
  • Mega Vexe - Arth Trivedi
  • Mega Swag - Rishabh Jain
  • Mega Owais - Mohammed Owais Lakhani

Team Ind

  • Team Ind Aladin - Taha Khamkar
  • Team Ind Trance - Kaustubh Walia
  • Team Ind Kratos - Samir Choubey
  • Team Ind Slayer - Kanishk Shah
  • Team Ind Snax - Raj Varma
  • Team Ind 420OP - Shivamm Raghav

The PMWL live stream for the Eastern and the Western Zones will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. For viewers looking to catch the Indian teams in action in the Eastern cohort, the live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. The East Zone will kick off at 5:30 PM IST while the West Zone will commence at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

