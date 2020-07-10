PMWL Teams 2020 Opening Weekend: Full List Of East And West Teams Competing

The PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is finally upon us. The top 20 teams from the East and the 20 teams from the West are all set to battle for supremacy in their respective zones and also try and get their hands on the handsome $100,000 Finals prize money. The month-long global Esports tournament is set to kick off on July 10, 2020, with the Finals to be concluded on August 9. Here's a look at the PMWL teams participating in Western and Eastern Zones, and a detailed look at the roster of the Indian contingent at PUBG MOBILE World League 2020.

The Ultimate battle begins soon! The @PUBGMOBILE World League kicks off today July 10th with the battle giants in #PMWL East and #PMWL West. Who will stay on top among these teams? pic.twitter.com/dJvoo7a3co — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 10, 2020

PMWL teams List

PMWL East Teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Team Secret (Malaysia) Yoodo Gank (Malaysia) Galaxy Racer Celtz (India) Team IND (India) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Megastars (India) Morph Team (Indonesia) Orange Rock (India) TSM Entity (India) King of Gamers Club (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) NoChance Team (Mongolia) Nova GodLike (India) Valdus Esports (Thailand) U Level Up (Taiwan) Reject Scarlet (Japan) T1 (South Korea) FreeStyle (Pakistan) RRQ Athena (Thailand) SynerGE (India)

PMWL West Teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Futbolist (Turkey), Wildcard Gaming (USA) FRAG Machines (Iraq) Team Unique (Russia) Alpha Legends (Middle East) Swat69 (Saudi Arabia), Sixty Nine Team (Middle East) Pittsburgh Knights (USA) B4 Esports (Brazil) UDR Killers (Spain) Tempo Storm (USA), DreamEaters (Russia) X-Quest Gaming (China) Team Umbra (Germany) Konina Power (CIS) Cloud9 Mobile (USA) Loops Esports (Brazil) YaLLa Esports (MENA) HeadQuarters (Saudi Arabia) Team Queso (Spain)

PMWL teams List: PMWL Indian Teams

Seven teams from India will be at PUBG MOBILE World League 2020. Courtesy of their excellent performance in the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia, the Indian Esports sides managed to trump their South Asian opponents to earn their place in PMWL 2020. Orange Rock, TSM Entity, GodLike and SynerGE qualified for the World League through the PMPL South Asia league stage. Meanwhile, Celtz, Megastars and Team IND made their way to the big tournament through PMPL South Asia Finals.

Here are the confirmed rosters of the PMWL Indian teams:

Orange Rock

OR Mavi - Harmandeep Singh

OR Scout - Tanmay Singh

OR Daljitsk - Daljit Singh

OR Anto - Joe Michael Anto

OR Viru - Viren Gour:

OR GiLL - Arshpreet Singh

TSM Entity

TSM-Ent Clutchgod - Vivek Aabhas

TSM-Ent Neyoo - Suraj Majumdar

TSM-Ent Aman - Aman Jain

TSM-Ent Jonathan - Jonathan Amaral

TSM-Ent Zgod - Abhishek Choudhary

TSM-Ent Ghatak - Abhijeet Andhare

GodLike

Nova GodLike Hastar - Gopal Sarda

Nova GodLike Kronten - Chetan Chandgude

Nova GodLike Rayed - Syed Rayed Shah

Nova GodLike Smokie - Shekhar Patil

Nova GodLike Vampire - Eleen Raj

Nova GodLike Xzist - Chisin Raingaim

SynerGE

SGE Austin - Sujoy Das

SGE Shryder - Shubham Singh Rawat

SGE Seervi - Naresh Kumar

SGE Zigsaw - Ajay Karangale

SGE Ted - Manmeet Singh

Celtz

GXR Celtz MJ - Harshit Mahajan

GXR Celtz Ashgamer - Anshdeep Singh

GXR Celtz Atanki - Randeep Singh Bhullar

GXR Celtz Ultron - Hemanth Sethi

GXR Celtz Roxx - Yogesh Yadav

Megastars

Mega Paradox - Parichay Bansal

Mega Encore - Rishabh Katoch

Mega Vexe - Arth Trivedi

Mega Swag - Rishabh Jain

Mega Owais - Mohammed Owais Lakhani

Team Ind

Team Ind Aladin - Taha Khamkar

Team Ind Trance - Kaustubh Walia

Team Ind Kratos - Samir Choubey

Team Ind Slayer - Kanishk Shah

Team Ind Snax - Raj Varma

Team Ind 420OP - Shivamm Raghav

The PMWL live stream for the Eastern and the Western Zones will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. For viewers looking to catch the Indian teams in action in the Eastern cohort, the live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. The East Zone will kick off at 5:30 PM IST while the West Zone will commence at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

