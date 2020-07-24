CSGO Callouts Dust 2, Mirage & More: Learn CSGO Callouts Of The Best Maps

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been a trendsetter since the beginning of its launch. It is considered to be one of the best survival games. New players keep joining the CSGO gaming community to enjoy the thrill of this multiplayer game while searching for ways to be the best in it. However, one of the major problems that the new CSGO players face is communication. To improve one's communication, one must have a better idea about CSGO callouts. Read on:

What are CSGO Callouts?

CSGO Callouts are essential phrases used by players while communicating with the team to mention specific areas of the map. This means when a player uses a CSGO Callout which says "B Site," it is a call for others to reach the specified place in the map where the bomb is planted. These callouts are very simple and non-specific examples, but they should give an idea of what a callout is. This is why it is important to know important callouts so that the team can communicate better with one another. This not only helps you to better understand what your teammates but it will also be leading your team to a clearer and more concise communication with one another.

Also Read | Halo Infinite looks bad? Know why did it happen & how did netizens react

CSGO Callouts Dust 2 map

CSGO Dust 2 map is a classic Counter-Strike map. It is in the game since the 1.6 edition of the series. Dust 2 map provides both T and CT sides with 50% win-win chances. The CSGO callouts Dust 2 are also pretty simple and interesting. To learn all the CSGO callouts Dust 2 map, follow the image below.

Image Source ~ TOBYSCS

Also Read | Atlantean Fishstick skin rolled out; the new fish skin in Fortnite is what you're missing

CSGO Mirage callouts

Mirage is amongst the oldest maps of CSGO since the first time it was started. However, the map has not experienced any major changes and it is quite similar to is 2012's look and feel. Similar to Dust 2, the map has two bombsites. To learn all the CSGO Mirage callouts, follow the image below.

Image ~ TOBYSCS

Also Read | Is Xbox Series X release date hinted by Microsoft? When to expect the launch?

CSGO Vertigo callouts

Amongst the newest maps in the map pool, Vertigo is the most entirely different because of its verticality. However, this map is known for having two levels unlike most of the maps in the game. The two levels are underground and bombsites with only one main route of access each. To learn all the CSGO Vertigo callouts, follow the image below.

Image Source ~ Steam Store

Also Read | Best CSGO Case To Open: List Of Guns And Skins In Shattered Web Case