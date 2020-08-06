What Happened To Raze In Valorant And Why Is She Disabled In Match-making?

Riot Games recently released a new Valorant patch update 1.05 that featured extensive changes and introduced a new agent. The latest patch also aimed at making changes to Raze’s ultimate. However, the patch was plagued with some unexpected bugs that led developers to disable Raze altogether.

Also Read | How To Rank Up In Valorant: Best Ways To Climb The Ranks In Competitive Mode

What happened to Raze?

The bugs associated with the latest patch led to certain complications in the game. The nerf was intended to make Raze fairer to play as she was claimed to be an overpowered agent by most gamers. While the nerf was implemented, it was meant to increase the time it took for the character to equip from 0.5 to 0.7 seconds while enabling her opponents to spot when she was going for the ultimate.

Instead, she got equipped with two rockets that she could fire during matches. This multiplied her killing power and was clearly unfair to her opponents.

Also Read | Valorant Friends List Not Working: Current Server Status And How To Fix The Issue

This has been an unstable patch, sorry! Raze is disabled temporarily while we investigate a bug with her ultimate. We're also aware of FPS issues with some AMD GPUs and actively investigating. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 5, 2020

Why is Raze disabled in Valorant?

Riot Games temporarily disabled Raze across all game modes soon after the bug was identified. So, if you are a fan of the character, you will no longer be able to play as her until the company deploys a fix.

Raze has been receiving a lot of criticism from certain streamers and fans who claimed that the character was overpowered which mainly had to do with most of her damage-based abilities, as opposed to other utility Agents in the game. A number of players were even requesting the company to delete the character while the game was still in beta.

Also Read | Valorant Rank Reset: How To Rank Up In New Valorant Ranked System?

Apart from Raze, developers have also disabled the Ascent map, which was also affected with the new Valorant patch update 1.05. It was reported that there had been a fault with one of the map's walls.

We are temporarily disabling Ascent in competitive queue while we investigate a faulty wall. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 4, 2020

According to Forbes, Sage was using this wall to deploy heals. It also discovered that Killjoy's turret was also able to track opponents through the said wall. Due to these issues, Ascent will no longer be available in match-making, but it can be accessed in unbanked and a number of other modes.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.05 For Act 2 Introduce A New Agent And Deathmatch Mode

Image credits: Play Valorant