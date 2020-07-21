Last Updated:

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational Format, Schedule, Teams, Prize Pool And Live Streaming

The PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational is the second North American event for Riot's global Ignition Series, which will begin on July 22, 2020.

Devika Pawar
PAX Arena Valorant Invitational

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational is the second North American event for Riot's global Ignition Series. For the Ignition Series, multiple third party companies in partnership with  Riot Games, organise events and tournaments for a competitive ecosystem. The VALORANT Ignition began in June and will conclude in August. Seagate, a company which manufactures SSD hard drives, are sponsoring the tournament. The VALORANT Igntion series will also be available in various regions across the world – Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational schedule and format

The group stage of the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational tournament will have four groups of five teams, who will play best of three games. Only two teams from each group (total eight) will advance to the playoffs, which will have a single-elimination bracket before teams move to the quarterfinals and semifinals. 

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational teams

This event will feature 20 teams who have been invited by the organisers. Out of those, 16 are representing a professional Esports outfit, while four will be Esport personalities within the VALORANT community.

  • T1
  • Gen.G
  • Prospects
  • Echo 8
  • 100 Blifted
  • Team SoloMid
  • CLoud9
  • Built by Gamers
  • Mixup
  • 100 Thieves
  • FaZe Clan
  • Complexity Gaming
  • Renegades
  • Team Mang0
  • OWL

Final four teams announce by PAX

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational schedule

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational is a four-day tournament, which will be conducted in four different stages. The tournament will start from July 22, and end on July 26. While the Group stage will be held over two days, the remaining stages including the finals will wrap up in one day. 

MATCHES DATE/TIME

Group Stage

 July 22-23, 5:00 PM EST (July 23-24, 2:30 AM IST)

Quarterfinals

 July 24, 3:00 PM EST (July 25, 12:30 AM IST)

Semifinals

July 25, 3:00 PM EST (July 26, 12:30 AM IST)

Grand Finals

July 26, 5:00 PM EST (July 27, 2:30 AM IST)

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational live streaming details

  • While the schedule for the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational might differ, the games will be available to stream on the two official Twitch channels – PAX Arena Channel and VALORANT Channel. 

PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational prize pool

According to Ginx, the total PAX Arena Valorant Invitational prize pool is $25,000, where $10,000 will be awarded as the winning prize.

(Image source: Pax official Twitter – @pax)

