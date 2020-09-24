How To Download Among Us On PC? Is Among Us Free To Play? Know Details

Among Us is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Innersloth. Enjoying massive popularity by Android users, the 2D co-op game has become one of the best games on Play Store. However, as the game keeps on getting famous, many players wish to download and start playing the game on their PC.

But, the internet is filled with incorrect information that Among Us download requires an Android emulator to copy it on to a Windows system. You can easily download the game on your PC without using any emulator software like Bluestacks. If you have been wondering about "how to download Among Us on PC" or "is Among us free to play?", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to download Among Us on PC?

The Among Us download process is quite simple and easy, you do not need an Android emulator like Bluestacks to copy it on to your Windows system. All you will have to do is follow the below-given steps to download Among Us on PC easily.

Open your Steam account and download the application. Steam is a hub of thousands of PC games that players can access easily.

Once you have opened your Steam account, go to the Steam Store.

At the right corner, you will be able to see the Search Bar, type the name "Among Us" and press enter.

You will find many results, the first search result is the actual Among us game available to purchase at Rs 199.

Open the game window and click on "Add to cart" to make the purchase.

Now, click on "Purchase for myself"

Then, all you have to do is fill in your card details and make the payment. The game will be installed in your PC system right after the payment is successful.

Among Us PC requirements

Among Us Minimum PC requirements:

OS - Windows 7 SP1+

Processor - SSE2 instruction set support

Memory - 1 GB RAM

DirectX - Version 10

Storage - 250 MB available space

