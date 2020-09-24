How To Beat King Boo In Super Mario Sunshine? Defeat King Boo In 5 Easy Steps

Super Mario Sunshine is one of the most popular games filled with nostalgia for Mario lovers. The adventure game is developed and published by Nintendo originally for GameCube as a 3D platform game. It is the second 3D platformer in the Super Mario series, following Super Mario 64. Mario, Toadsworth, Princess Peach and five Toads are taking a vacation on the tropical Isle Delfino and many players, especially Mario fans, find the setting quite intriguing. However, many players are confused about "how to beat King Boo in Super Mario Sunshine?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | Rocket League 'Llama Rama' Fortnite event: Rewards, challenges, start date and time
Defeating King Boo is one of the hardest tasks in Super Mario Sunshine. However, you can defeat the King by using some smart moves against him. All you need to do is combine a few moves and use spicy pepper, a fruit to beat King Boo. So, here is a step-by-step guide on how to you can defeat King Boo in Super Mario Sunshine
Also Read | WoW Shadowlands pre-patch notes: Know about the upcoming update
Also Read | Why was WishYouLuckk banned by Twitch? "Feel like being harassed", says streamer
Also Read | Collector Cases in Fortnite: Where to find Collector Cases in Fortnite Season 4?