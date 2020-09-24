How To Beat King Boo In Super Mario Sunshine? Defeat King Boo In 5 Easy Steps

Super Mario Sunshine is one of the most popular games filled with nostalgia for Mario lovers. The adventure game is developed and published by Nintendo originally for GameCube as a 3D platform game. It is the second 3D platformer in the Super Mario series, following Super Mario 64. Mario, Toadsworth, Princess Peach and five Toads are taking a vacation on the tropical Isle Delfino and many players, especially Mario fans, find the setting quite intriguing. However, many players are confused about "how to beat King Boo in Super Mario Sunshine?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to beat King Boo in Super Mario Sunshine?

Defeating King Boo is one of the hardest tasks in Super Mario Sunshine. However, you can defeat the King by using some smart moves against him. All you need to do is combine a few moves and use spicy pepper, a fruit to beat King Boo. So, here is a step-by-step guide on how to you can defeat King Boo in Super Mario Sunshine

Step 1 - Spray the spinner on the King

Step 2 - Throw a Pepper at his tongue. This is quite important, it hits the tongue of the King Boo in the game which distracts him and weakens him in the process.

Step 3 - While he is distracted, you must take benefit of this moment and hit him with a Fruit. However, make sure that you do not spray him or else it might not work against you.

Step 4 - One of the most crucial things to note is that you should avoid enemies or kill if you need health

Step 5 - Repeat the process again. Never forget that to defeat King Boo in Super Mario Sunshine, a player needs to consistently try to beat him. If you stop using the steps mentioned above, then there is a high chance that you will be defeated and you will have to come back and try again.

Promo Image ~ Nintendo/ Super Mario Sunshine site

