Rocket League 'Llama Rama' Fortnite Event: Rewards, Challenges, Start Date And Time

The Llama Rama event will open gates for the Fortnite and Rocket League players to earn exciting rewards in the game. However, the most intriguing factor about the Llama Rama rewards is that Rocket League players will receive Fortnite-themed rewards, whereas, Fortnite players will be benefitted with Rocket league themed rewards.

This is the reason why many players are wondering about Llama Rama rewards and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Fortnite and Rocket League Llama Rama rewards and challenges

Llama-Rama challenge Objective Rocket League reward Fortnite reward Llamas, start your engines! Play an Online Match in Any Playlist to earn rewards Llama Flyer Antenna. . Rocket League Spray Flagged for victory Llama-Rama challenge Win 1 / 1 Online Match in Casual with the Llama Antenna Top Llama Topper. . Holodata Drop Contrail Top of the world Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper Loot Llama Octane Decal. . Rocket Groove Music Track An Epic endeavour Win 5 / 5 Online Matches in Any Playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane) Llama Wheels. . Rocket League Emoticon Llama Legend Get MVP in any Online Match with the Llama Wheels. (This one of the easiest challenges, however, it requires a good understanding of the game)

Rocket league Battle Bus + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio. . Octane RL Backbling + style variant

When will the Fortnite and Rocket League Llama Rama event start?

The Rocket League 'Llama-Rama' Fortnite event will start from Saturday, September 26th and will be live until Monday, October 12th. The event will start with the DJ Slushii event in Fortnite's Party Royale. However, here is a complete list of the Llama Rama timings, have a look:

UK - 10 pm (BST / UK)

Europe - 11 pm (CEST / West Europe)

East Coast US - 5 pm (EDT / East Coast US)

West Coast US - 2 pm (PDT / West Coast US)

