TFT Patch Notes 10.20: What's New & When Will TFT 10.20 Update Release?

Teamfight Tactics is gaining a lot of popularity in recent times as the game developer organisation, Riot Games announced the launch date of the upcoming 10.20 update for all the players. The TFT 10.20 update brings many new changes in the game such as Diana will get more orbs at 1-star and 2-star, making her an early game character whereas Lissandra is getting extra damage at the same levels. There are numerous changes that are going to take place in the new TFT patch update. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out about TFT patch notes 10.20. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Also Read | How to download Among Us on PC? Is Among us free to play? Know details
Also Read | Rocket League 'Llama Rama' Fortnite event: Rewards, challenges, start date and time
Also Read | WoW Shadowlands pre-patch notes: Know about the upcoming update
The TFT update is going to release on September 30, 2020, alongside its League of Legends counterpart. The TFT preview patch notes of the upcoming update reveal that the game is going to have many changes that will certainly affect the gaming experience of many players. Knowing the changes will not only help you prepared, but it will also help you to be one step ahead of your opponents and other players.
Also Read | Collector Cases in Fortnite: Where to find Collector Cases in Fortnite Season 4?