TFT Patch Notes 10.20: What's New & When Will TFT 10.20 Update Release?

Teamfight Tactics is gaining a lot of popularity in recent times as the game developer organisation, Riot Games announced the launch date of the upcoming 10.20 update for all the players. The TFT 10.20 update brings many new changes in the game such as Diana will get more orbs at 1-star and 2-star, making her an early game character whereas Lissandra is getting extra damage at the same levels. There are numerous changes that are going to take place in the new TFT patch update. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out about TFT patch notes 10.20. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

TFT Patch notes 10.20

The first set of balance changes available on the TFT 10.20 PBE bring small tweaks to the Mage trait:

TFT 10.20 Trait Balance Changes

Mage

3 unit spell power increased to 80 from 70

Dusk

6 unit spell power decreased to 40/ 70% from 50/ 75%

TFT 10.20 Champion Balance Changes

Tier 1

Diana

Ability orbs increased to 4/ 5/ 6/ 10 from 3/ 4/ 6/ 10

Lissandra

Ability damage increased to 350/ 450/ 600/ 900 from 300/v 400/ 600/ 900

Secondary damage increased to 175/ 225/ 300/ 450 from 150/ 200/ 300/ 450

Tier 2

Annie

Ability damage increased to 250/ 350/ 450 from 200/ 300/ 450

Ability shield increased to 500/ 700/ 900 from 400/ 600/ 900

Aphelios

Ability duration increased to 7/ 8/ 9/ 11 from 6/ 7/ 8/ 11

Hecarim

Ability healing increased to 250/ 400/ 600 from 250/ 350/ 500

TFT 10.20 update release date

The TFT update is going to release on September 30, 2020, alongside its League of Legends counterpart. The TFT preview patch notes of the upcoming update reveal that the game is going to have many changes that will certainly affect the gaming experience of many players. Knowing the changes will not only help you prepared, but it will also help you to be one step ahead of your opponents and other players.

Promo Image ~ TFT official site

