NODWIN Valorant Invitational: Team V3NOM Bags ₹75,000 After Winning Tournament

Team V3NOM, led by one of India's biggest CS: GO stars, Ankit “V3NOM” Panth, took home the massive prize money of ₹75,000 on Tuesday after seeing off a stern challenge from Global Esports in the finals of NODWIN Valorant Invitational. Presented by NODWN Gaming, the invitational tournament, featuring some of the most popular streamers and professional players of the country, is India's entry to the rapidly rising Valorant esports community.

Riot Gaming's 5v5 FPS title has been the new rage in the gaming community since it was fully released back in June. Valorant Ignition Series is already one of the most popular global events with more and more esports organisations looking to have a dedicated roster for the game.

NODWIN Valorant Invitational results

Team V3NOM (winners), Global Esports (runners-up), Team Fnatic Nemo, Team XYAA, Team 8Bit Thug, Team Hydraflick, Team NODWIN and Team Riot Games were the eight teams invited for the single-elimination showdown - the latter two representing the organisers and game developers.

Results

Match 1: Team Hydraflick bt. Team Fnatic Nemo, 13-3 (Haven)

Match 2: Global Esports bt. Team NODWIN, 13-0 (Bind)

Match 3: Team V3NOM bt. Team Riot Games, 13-0 (Haven)

Match 4: Team Xyaa bt. Team 8Bit Thug, 13-3 (Haven)

Semifinal 1: Global Esports bt. Team Hydraflick, 13-8 (Split)

Semifinal 2: Team V3NOM bt. Team Xyaa, 13-6 (Bind)

Grand Finale (Best of 3)

Team V3NOM bt. Global Esports, 13-5 (Bind)

Team V3NOM bt. Global Esports, 13-1 (Split)

DNP

Game 1 of the Finale was a much closer affair, as opposed to what the scoreline suggests. After taking a quick 4-1 lead on their attacking side pistol, V3NOM was pegged back to 4-4, courtesy of some stellar defensive play by Global Esports to hold off their opponents. V3NOM rallied together well after the setback to close the game with a dominating 13-6 win, thereby clinching the map.

Game 2, which started on Split, was an out-and-out impressive display from the eventual champs. From some exquisite sniping from V3NOM's Psy to a great attack in tandem from Excali and Robo, a 13-1 win, secured the ₹75,000 cash prize for Team V3NOM.

The eight invitational teams put on a great show for the viewers. However, it is only the tip of the iceberg for Valorant in India. The aftermath of the contest saw NODWIN Gaming announce the open-for-all Valorant Agni Series, which will have a prize pool of a whopping ₹625,000. Agni Series will comprise of four qualifiers and a grand finale. Registrations for the qualifiers started on August 4 and will be open until August 17.

(Image Credits: NODWIN Gaming Instagram Handle)