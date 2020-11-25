Valorant Champions Tour Circuit Format, Dates And Regions Announced By Riot Games

This week, Riot Games announced their Valorant Champions Tour, which will take their game to the "next great, multi-generational" Esport level. The tournament will be held next year with players from all around the world being allowed to try their hand at being crowned the champions eventually through a series of international events.

Also read | Valorant Wasteland Skins leaked: Here's all you need to know

Valorant Champions Tour schedule

Find out what's in store for esports in 2021 with the introduction of the VALORANT Champions Tour. @RiotMagus shares the details of the new competitive global structure. pic.twitter.com/m1Gd7HjRsk — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 24, 2020

While no detailed schedule is available, the calendar of events will be "easy to follow". There will be merit-based qualifiers for each stage. The tournament will also provide breaks in between to pros to avoid burnout. The season will start late in January, where regional Challenger events will be taking place.

Also read | Valorant Dragon Skins: Here's more about new Elderflame skin bundle

Valorant Champions Tour circuit, format and structure

This is VALORANT Champions Tour! Follow @ValorantEsports, the official home for VALORANT esports. https://t.co/BLIp2iue4z — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 24, 2020

There will be three levels of competition for the tour – Challengers, Masters, and Champions. As per the release, challengers will focus on the regional competition, which will be organized by Riot and their partners. The Masters event will take time to complete and is scheduled to take place three times a year. The Champions will be a week-long tournament, where the top 16 teams will play. In the end, one team will be crowned the Global Champion.

Teams will have the chance to earn points throughout the year to qualify into the Champions. There will be a break to rest after every Masters event.

Also read | Valorant Prime skins; Check out the skins and learn how to get them

Valorant Masters and Valorant challengers

There will be three tournaments in each Challenger stage, where the final will take place every six weeks. Every tournament will have eight teams who will earn their place via the qualifiers. The teams playing well in the tournaments will eventually reach the Finals. The prize for the Finals will lead to the following Masters event. As the pandemic continues to persist, the Masters will be regional. An eight-team format will be put in place for the Masters Finals, which will follow a series of tournaments.

The organizers want to make the Masters an international LAN event as soon as they can.

The International Masters will be a global competition, which will have teams participating from all over the world. A total of 16 teams will battle for a chance to play the Champions, which will be at the end of the year. The team who wins the last Masters event in 2021 will be automatically qualifying into the Champions. There will also be one last-chance qualifiers stage after the third Masters event for the teams to qualify into the Champions.

Also read | Valorant Knife Skins: Check out all new knife skins in Valorant Act 3

(Image credits: Play Valorant site)