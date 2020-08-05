Valorant Patch Notes 1.05 For Act 2 Introduce A New Agent And Deathmatch Mode

Riot Games has released the official patch notes for Valorant Act 2 which bring a lot of major changes to the tactical shooter game. The new update introduces a new agent to the game roster, a new game mode, important bug fixes and more. As part of the Valorant update, players will also be able to purchase a new Valorant Act 2 Battle Pass.

Valorant patch notes 1.05 Act 2

Agent updates

Killjoy

Valorant has added a new contract which will allows gamers to unlock Killjoy and the rewards associated with her.

RAZE

Showstopper

Equip time has been increased from 1.1 to 1.4

Quick equip time has been increased from 0.5 to 0.7

VFX has been reduced for firing rocket

VFX on rocket’s trail has been slightly reduced

Blast Pack

Damage has been decreased from 75 to 150

Damage to objects will consistently be 600

Competitive

Developers have added Act Ranks to Valorant.

The Valorant patch update 1.05 ends the Competitive Act 1 and the Competitive Act 2 begins

For players who have earned a rank in Act 1, they will have to play 3 additional games before their rank shows up in Act 2. For new players, they will have to play 5 initial placement games to help calibrate their skills.

Players can also expect a conservative initial placement. They will be placed 2 rank tiers lower as compared to their Act 1 rank. A player's performance will have a major impact in the early games.

There will be a higher chance of matching solo and solo/duo players in competitive matchmaking against premade groups who are similarly sized at the cost of queue times being a bit longer.

Rank indicators have been modified on a loss and will offer more granularity into how a player's rank was changed.

Players will now be able to see their friend's rank, Act Rank, and Match History using the friends career tab through the context menu in the social panel.

Game modes

Deathmatch drops

10-player free-for-all

First to 30 kills with a time limit of 6 minutes

No abilities

Players will get to load in as a random Agent that they own

Purchase any weapons they want; heavy armour is offered automatically

Killing enemies drops health kits: Picking one up will completely restore the health/armour and automatically reload the weapon.

All the enemies will periodically reveal on the minimap

Deathmatch is in beta.

Quality of Life changes

Players who report other disruptive players will now receive an email if the reported player gets punished

Arriving mid-patch: The rotating store offers will stop including things that are already owned by players

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that was causing Sova’s Owl Drone to rotate slower

Fixed an issue where Reyna wouldn't get her complete heal if it began right when her overheal started to decay

Fixed a bug where the nearsight wouldn't apply correctly when going through smoke parts of Viper and Phoenix’s walls

Fixed a bug where Phoenix could plant the Spike off the bomb site if he finished planting after Run it Back ended

Fixed a bug where ping in the scoreboard would not appear for Observers

Fixed a bug where Phoenix could in rare cases begin to auto-defuse the Spike if he was defusing the Spike when Run it Back ended

Fixed an exploit where spamming inspect with a macro would lead to server lag

Game modifiers/cheats now notify all-chat when any player toggles them

General fixes to moderators, tournament mode, and game modifiers

Fixed a minimap bug, where the minimap would not correctly rotate on side swap rounds, when using fixed minimap + rotate based on side settings

Resolved inconsistencies and cleaned up UX with options present on the Match tab in the in-game settings screen

Resolved issue with incorrect rank briefly, and possibly persisting, to show for players in Career tab

Resolved issue where rating adjustment indicators would show on-hover in Agent Select

Resolved issue where account # tag wasn’t correctly showing on-hover on the Match tab in the in-game settings screen

Resolved issue where only one team was able to vote to surrender if both queued the vote at the same time

Fixed a bug where it was possible to interact with the character selection UI through the Shooting Range loading screen

When equipping a gun buddy, an unassigned buddy no longer gets selected

Fixed a visual bug where the lobby would play an unwanted animation when a match is found

Image credits: Play Valorant