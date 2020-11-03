Valorant Knife Skins: Check Out All New Knife Skins In Valorant Act 3

Valorant is out with a new update for its players and this one brings a whole set of new cosmetics for the players. The new set of cosmetics include knife skins, prime skins, weapon skins, and more. For every online multiplayer game, players look for new cosmetics to design their characters in a unique way to help them stand out from the crowd. These cosmetic upgrades are awaited by players in every game as it also provides a new and fresh look to the characters' appearance. Players have been wondering about the new Valorant Knife Skins.

Also read: Valorant Weapon Skins; Check Out All The New Weapon Skins In Valorant Act 3

Also read: Best Valorant Crosshair Settings That You Need To Know About

Valorant Knife Skins

Valorant understands the use of melee weapons in the game. Melee weapons are one of the most used weapons as they provide an instant kill on the enemy, but they also take a level of proficiency to use. Valorant understands its players and has added new artistic looks with the Valorant Knife Skins. The skins do not add any stats to the knife; the changes are only cosmetic. Here are the Valorant Knife Skins:

Reaver 3,550 VP

Imperium 2,550 VP

Luxe 1,750 VP

Prism 2,550 VP

Prime Axe 3,550 VP

Sovereign 3,550 VP

Elder flame 4,950 VP

Oni 3,550 VP

Glitchpop 4,350 VP

Nebula 3,550 VP

Spline 3,550 VP

Valorant Act 3

Valorant Act 3 is almost here and it plans to bring a whole set of changes to the game. Here’s what the players can expect from Valorant Act 3

New Map

Ice Box: An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike. And, outplay as Defender using ziplines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

Competitive Refresh

Upgrade that Act Rank Badge with the next Competitive Act

Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers, for tighter matchmaking

Select your preferred server and improve your ping

Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

ACT 3 Battle Pass

The Battlepass returns with improvements for Act III—revamped weekly mission progress for faster unlocks and additional Epilogue tiers.

Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match the player’s arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).

Also read: Valorant Indian Servers To Go Live With The Middle East In Act 3

Also read: Valorant Reaver Skins Update: Check Out All The Skins Included In The Reaver Skins Bundle