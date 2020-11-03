Valorant Knife Skins: Check Out All New Knife Skins In Valorant Act 3

Quick links:
Valorant is out with a new update for its players and this one brings a whole set of new cosmetics for the players. The new set of cosmetics include knife skins, prime skins, weapon skins, and more. For every online multiplayer game, players look for new cosmetics to design their characters in a unique way to help them stand out from the crowd. These cosmetic upgrades are awaited by players in every game as it also provides a new and fresh look to the characters' appearance. Players have been wondering about the new Valorant Knife Skins.
Also read: Valorant Weapon Skins; Check Out All The New Weapon Skins In Valorant Act 3
Also read: Best Valorant Crosshair Settings That You Need To Know About
Valorant understands the use of melee weapons in the game. Melee weapons are one of the most used weapons as they provide an instant kill on the enemy, but they also take a level of proficiency to use. Valorant understands its players and has added new artistic looks with the Valorant Knife Skins. The skins do not add any stats to the knife; the changes are only cosmetic. Here are the Valorant Knife Skins:
Valorant Act 3 is almost here and it plans to bring a whole set of changes to the game. Here’s what the players can expect from Valorant Act 3
ACT 3 Battle Pass
Also read: Valorant Indian Servers To Go Live With The Middle East In Act 3
Also read: Valorant Reaver Skins Update: Check Out All The Skins Included In The Reaver Skins Bundle