Valorant Dragon Skins: Here's More About New Elderflame Skin Bundle

Valorant has been one of the most popular games and a number of popular streamers have been on this FPP shooting game. The game has made it to the headlines after a number of people started talking about the new Valorant Dragon Skins. This Valorant skin gives players a great ability that has made it even easier for players to dominate their opponents. Read more to know about Valorant dragon skin.

Also Read | Valorant Spike Nations Live Stream: How To Watch The Twitch Event, Schedule And Teams

Also Read | Valorant Gun Skins List: Check Out List Of Weapon Skins From Act I To Act III

Valorant Dragon Skin

The Valorant Dragon skin was recently added to the game. It was brought in with Valorant Act 3 that was just released. Players can buy this new Valorant dragon skin and have their weapons turn into a dragon. They will need to buy a Valorant dragon skin bundle that will give them a total of 4 weapon skins and a skin for the knife. The makers keep introducing these Valorant skins in the game to earn some money. Valoran is a free to play game which certainly explains why these skins are paid. But if you are a Valorant lover, getting these new skins is certainly a must. Apart from that, the makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game. After looking at the great response in just a month of being released, it is certain that players can expect a lot more from the game's makers.

Also Read | Valorant Reaver Skins Update: Check Out All The Skins Included In The Reaver Skins Bundle

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. Players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks and all the characters in Valorant.

List of Ranks in Valorant

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

List of all Valorant Characters

Breach

Brimstone

Cypher

Jett

Killjoy

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Reyna

Sage

Sova

Viper

Skye

Also Read | Valorant Weapon Skins; Check Out All The New Weapon Skins In Valorant Act 3

Also Read | Valorant 1.11 Patch Notes: Agent Skye Now Made Available Again