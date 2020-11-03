Valorant Wasteland Skins Leaked: Here's All You Need To Know

The latest update in Valorant is known as Act 3 which brings many changes, a new agent with the codename Skye, a new map that is known as Icebox, and a new Battle Pass which has 50 levels of rewards to unlock. In total, there will be 10 chapters and each will contain free rewards plus premium rewards. Continue reading to know about the wasteland Valorant skins.

Valorant Wasteland Skins in Valorant Act 3

The latest Valorant update also brings some new cosmetics including "The Wasteland collection". As of now, there is no set release date for the Wasteland skin collection and not much information is available about this skins bundle either. It has the following skins:

Sheriff

Shorty

Spectre

Marshall

Vandal

Agent buffs and nerfs

Several agent classes have also been tweaked, mainly the Sentinels. The ability of Sentinels to affect the game once dead is now gone as their utility gets deactivated the moment they die.

Killjoy has also been made more stationary with her Alarm bot and Turret now forcing her to be within 40m or they will de-activate. When the player leaves this zone and re-enters these will come back online. To counter-act this nerf, the cooldown period for her to pick up her abilities has been reduced.

Cypher has had similar changes on his post-death ability. Flash bangs' effective time is now increased with enemy players will stay blinded for longer.



Competitive Updates

Icebox enters the Competitive map rotation

Icebox will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after four weeks in Competitive queue (November 29, barring any issues)

Shorter Unrated queue times for the highest-rank players

We’ve taken steps to further solve issues for elite players experiencing long queue times for Unrated. We’re also further investigating improvements to reducing long queue times for all primary modes.

Added location of the current gamepod to the loading screen for all modes

Adjusted Combat Score to factor in non-damaging assists

Game Mode Updates

“Play Out All Rounds” option now available in custom game lobby options.

Games Systems

Updates to Economy Ruleset

Attackers who lose but survive the entire round without planting the Spike receive a reduced number of credits (1,000)

Defenders who lose but survive the entire round after the Spike has detonated also receive reduced credits (1,000)

Dying to the Spike will no longer count as a death in KDA statistics

Additional economic information added as a tooltip when hovering over the exclamation mark next to “Min Next Round” in the shop

